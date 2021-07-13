Wimbledon 2021 Watch: The best ‘around the net’ shots from Wimbledon 2021 The Championships have come to an end but they sure produced some exhilarating tennis. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Ons Jabeur | AFP When it's not possible to go over...Sit back and enjoy the stunning shots that went around the net at this year's Championships 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/TTIJx9Qz4j— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wimbledon Tennis Murray Jabeur Djokovic Barty Federer Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments