Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan, who recently quit as the batting coach of the national team, said it was the differences he had with the PCB that convinced him to part ways with the side.

He also claimed that the 2009 players revolt against him had its roots in captaincy ambitions of seniors like Shahid Afridi.

Younis said that the revolt was not carried out because the players were unhappy with his captaincy style or strong attitude.

“If the players had problems with me they could have spoken to me. They claimed that they didn’t want me removed as captain but just wanted the cricket board to speak to me to change my attitude,” Younis told ARY News.

“Then how is it that when the players met with the then PCB Chairman, Ejaz Butt one senior player, apparently Afridi demanded the captain be changed. To me it was about captaincy ambitions,” said the highest Test run-getter for Pakistan.

Younis Khan reveals what transpired behind the scenes that led to him parting ways with the national team!#Cricket | #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/oCi1tErXV5 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) June 30, 2021

Younis also confirmed that a player (allegedly Umar Akmal) had come to his room to ask for the Holy Quran and took it saying he wanted it because some players wanted to recite some Sarah’s before an important match.

The former captain said later the same Holy Quran was used to ask the players to take oath on it that they would not reveal anything that was discussed at the revolting players meeting in South Africa during the Champions Trophy.

After Younis resigned in late 2009, it was Misbah-ul-haq and Afridi who captained Pakistan in red and white ball cricket.

Younis said he had spent the last four years of his career with Pakistan remaining in his room all the time and just focussing on his cricket.

He was also asked about the infamous incident when in 2016 he abruptly announced his retirement from ODIs on the day before a match against England.

“It was not abrupt at all. I had made a decision beforehand I would retire from ODIs as I was not selected in the ODI eleven for the last two years.

“On the night before the match, chief selector Haroon Rasheed called me and I told him I was thinking about retirement from ODIs and he turned around and told me rudely that it was up to me but he had got me selected for the series against England and I should just listen to the team management and play as they wanted.

“I was very upset with his tone and that is why I announced my retirement the next morning.”

Younis also rejected reports that he stepped down as the national team’s batting coach due to an argument with Hasan Ali.

“Let me make it clear that the reason for my decision to step down as batting coach is not the incident with Hasan Ali. The entire episode has been blown out of proportion,” he said in an interview in Jang newspaper.

“Yes the trainer, Yasir Malik, had asked me to speak to Hasan and convince him that he should take an ice bath. There was an argument but Hasan apologized to me about it and we embraced and the matter was closed,” Younis said.

The former batsman said Hasan was touring England at the moment and for this issue to be played up was strange.

“I have never run after money for positions. My only concern was to do something for Pakistan cricket and ensure the players could take advantage of my experience,” he added.

Younis noted that from day one he had made it clear he would only talk to the Chairman, Ehsan Mani or CEO Wasim Khan.

“In future also if I have to serve Pakistan cricket and work with the board I will ensure matters are made more transparent and clear in our agreement,” he stated.

Inputs from PTI