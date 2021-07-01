India’s track and field athletes were confirmed to have earned 18 quota places for the Tokyo Olympic Games (accounting for 15 individual events and two relay teams), through the combination of meeting automatic qualification marks and world rankings during the stipulated period.

Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men’s shot put), Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh (men’s javelin throw), M Sreeshankar (men’s long jump), Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia (women’s discus throw) and race walkers KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohila (men) and Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (women), qualified for the Olympic Games through the automatic benchmarks. The mixed 4x400m relay team qualified by reaching the final of the World Championships in 2019.

Interview: Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur on her journey to Olympics, dream to play cricket and more

The men’s 4x400m relay team, MP Jabir (men’s 400m Hurdles), Dutee Chand (women’s 100m and 200m), Annu Rani (women’s Javelin Throw) made it on the strength of their world ranking.

Dutee was 41st and 50th respectively in the list of 56 athletes to compete in both the 100m and 200m events, while Rani was at 18th (out of 32) and Jabir at 32nd (out of 40).

The closest miss was that of the women’s 4x400m relay team which missed out by a whisker as it was placed at 17th spot while 16 were to get the Olympic slots. Bahamas got the last spot with their timing that was set on June 28.

Confirmed qualified Indian athletes for Tokyo Event Qualification Position Athlete Status Ranking position or Best attempt beyond qualification mark Women's 100m 41 Dutee Chand Qualified by World Rankings 47th Women's 200m 50 Dutee Chand Qualified by World Rankings 59th Women's Discus Throw 8 Kamalpreet Kaur Qualified by Entry Standard 66.59 - Patiala (IND) - 21 JUN 2021 Women's Discus Throw 21 Seema Punia Qualified by Entry Standard 63.72 - Patiala (IND) - 29 JUN 2021 Women's Javelin Throw 18 Annu Rani Qualified by World Rankings 11th Women's 20km Race Walk 14 Priyanka Goswami Qualified by Entry Standard 1:28:45 - Ranchi (IND) - 13 FEB 2021 Women's 20km Race Walk 27 Bhawna Jat Qualified by Entry Standard 1:29:54 - Ranchi (IND) - 15 FEB 2020 Men's 400m Hurdles 32 MP Jabir Qualified by World Rankings 25th Men's 3000m Steeplechase 32 Avinash Sable Qualified by Entry Standard 8:20.20 - Patiala (IND) - 17 MAR 2021 Men's Long Jump 14 M Sreeshankar Qualified by Entry Standard 8.26 - (+0.3) - Patiala (IND) - 16 MAR 2021 Men's Shot Put 15 Tajinderpal Singh Toor Qualified by Entry Standard 21.49 - Patiala (IND) - 21 JUN 2021 Men's Javelin Throw 8 Neeraj Chopra Qualified by Entry Standard 88.07 - Patiala (IND) - 05 MAR 2021 Men's Javelin Throw 18 Shivpal Singh Qualified by Entry Standard 85.47 - McArthur Stadium, Potchefstroom (RSA) - 10 MAR 2020 Men's 20km Race Walk 23 Sandeep Kumar Qualified by Entry Standard 1:20:16 - Ranchi (IND) - 13 FEB 2021 Men's 20km Race Walk 28 Rahul Rohila Qualified by Entry Standard 1:20:26 - Ranchi (IND) - 13 FEB 2021 Men's 20km Race Walk 42 KR Irfan Qualified by Entry Standard 1:20:57 - Nomi (JPN) - 17 MAR 2019 Men's 4x400m Relay 13 India Qualified by Top List 3:01.89 - Patiala (IND) - 25 JUN 2021 Mixed 4x400m Relay 7 India Qualified by Designated Competition 7th - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha (QAT) - 29 SEP 2019 As per Road to Tokyo 2020 issued by World Athletics (Subject to being officially selected by their national Olympic committee)

Women's 4x400m relay quota Last quota spot Bahamas 3:29.40 - The Bahamas National Stadium, Nassau (BAH) - 28 JUN 2021 In the 17th place India 3:29.42 - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha (QAT) - 05 OCT 2019

The qualification of Dutee (both in 100m and 200m), Rani and Jabir was on expected lines as they were within the bracket to make it to the Games in the Road to Tokyo list.

The men’s 4x400m relay team was placed at 13th out of 16 to compete in Tokyo based on the timing of 3:01.89 clocked during the National Inter-State Championships on Friday.

Dutee had clocked 11.17 seconds during the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala on June 21, two-hundredth of a second outside the automatic qualification standard of 11.15 seconds.

Rani had bettered her own national record with a throw of 63.24m during the Federation Cup in March before a performance of 62.83m in the National Inter-State Championships this week.

Jabir had run a personal best of 49.78 seconds on Saturday last during the National Inter-State Championships, though he has a personal best of 49.13 seconds.

Long jumper M Sreeshankar had made it to the Olympics with a national record jump of 8.26m during the Federation Cup in March while shot putter Toor booked a Games’ berth with another national record mark of 21.49m during the Indian Grand Prix 4.

Kaur made it to the Olympics during the Federation Cup in March with a performance of 65.06m and then bettered her own national record with a throw of 66.59m during the subsequent Indian Grand Prix 4 on June 21.

Veteran Punia was the last to bag an automatic qualification spot for the Olympics with a throw of 63.72m on the final day of National Inter-State Championships on Tuesday.

The Athletics Federation of India’s selection committee will meet on Friday to pick the team for the Olympics. It will basically be the picking of the two relay teams – men’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m.

The Road to Tokyo list on the World Athletics website shows which athletes – subject to being officially selected by their National Olympic committee – have qualified to compete at the Olympic Games.

“The Olympic qualification period for all stadium events finished on June 29 and World Athletics’ Olympic qualification system has now been finalised, showing that about 70 percent of the athletes in individual events have qualified by entry standard and 30 percent by world ranking position, while 100 universality places have been awarded,” the World Athletics stated in a press release.

World Athletics responded positively to the Athletics Federation of India request to consider the 3:01.89 clocked in the 4x400m heats by the men’s team on Friday at the Inter-State and they made the cut in time.

Independent Indian has never won a medal at the track and field events in Olympic Games with Milkha Singh and PT Usha coming the closest.

(With PTI inputs)