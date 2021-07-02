Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik received criticism for his comments while doing commentary during the second One-Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Karthik, who has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India, was on air for Sky Sports when he reflected on cricket bats and ended up making a controversial comment.
“Batsmen and not liking bats – they go hand in hand,” said Karthik. “Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat or... bats are like a neighbour’s wife, they always feel better.”
Karthik, who only recently began his stint in the commentary box, had received praise for his keen insight during the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.
However his comment on Thursday didn’t go down well with people and many called him out on social media.
He has not yet issued a statement on the issue.
Here are some reactions:
