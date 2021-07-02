Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik received criticism for his comments while doing commentary during the second One-Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Karthik, who has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India, was on air for Sky Sports when he reflected on cricket bats and ended up making a controversial comment.

“Batsmen and not liking bats – they go hand in hand,” said Karthik. “Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat or... bats are like a neighbour’s wife, they always feel better.”

Karthik, who only recently began his stint in the commentary box, had received praise for his keen insight during the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.

However his comment on Thursday didn’t go down well with people and many called him out on social media.

He has not yet issued a statement on the issue.

Here are some reactions:

Yo @DineshKarthik, we're always excited to hear your voice in the background of good games and your analysis has been on point but you gotta do better than that misogynistic joke. Perpetuates the same toxic masculinity that doesn't need to exist in sport. A joke in poor taste! — Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) July 2, 2021

why is everyone hailing Dinesh Karthik as a great commentator for his sexist and cringe comment comparing a married woman to a bat wtf is wrong with people???? — arundhati (@uwuzuumaki) July 2, 2021

Humor and opinions are subjective. I felt Dinesh Karthik's comments are in poor taste. But since he built this image of most knowledgeable and likeable commentator with stylish outfits, I feel he'll get away easily. Anyone else would've found themselves in trouble. — Prakash (@Prakash1049) July 2, 2021

Dinesh Karthik clearly not keen to have his Sky contract renewed ... pic.twitter.com/SYbEKH0Sae — Jason Mellor (@jmelloruk1) July 1, 2021

Dinesh Karthik? What the hell was that?😮 — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) July 1, 2021

Even if there's a slight possibility that he's taking a dig at his own past & making the larger point about how batters always love to try out other players' bats, That statement is just ew 🤢. Could have been avoided for sure. Expected better from @DineshKarthik #ENGvSL — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) July 1, 2021

Hello @DineshKarthik that neighbour's wife comparison yesterday on mic was absolute cringe. Expected better of you King. — Sunny (@ewyikesed) July 2, 2021

“Bats are like a neighbour’s wife, they always feel better”



Dinesh Karthik is currently getting talked too behind the scenes 😭 — TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) July 1, 2021