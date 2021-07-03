Wimbledon 2021 Watch: ‘Told Andy Murray at the net that he’s my hero’ – Denis Shapovalov after win at Wimbledon Andy Murray was knocked out in the third round by world number 12 Denis Shapovalov, who then paid a rich tribute to the former world No 1. Scroll Staff An hour ago Canada's Denis Shapovalov shakes hands with Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning their third round match | Reuters Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andy Murray Denis Shapovalov Wimbledon Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments