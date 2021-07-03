England vs India, 3rd ODI live: Mithali Raj opts to bowl, match reduced to 47 overs per side
TEAM NEWS:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav
England: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross
Confirmation of team news awaited, but looks like both teams unchanged.
TOSS: First things first, Mithali Raj (as expected) has recovered from her neck issues, and she is leading India today. She has won the toss and opted to bowl first in Worcester.
22-year-old Sophie Ecclestone today becomes a 5-year *veteran* in international cricket.
4.03 pm: Good news from Worcester.
3.30 pm: As mentioned earlier, there is an inspection scheduled for 3.45 pm.
3:00 PM: The start of the match is most likely to be delayed given, you guessed it, rain in England. The pitch is covered as of now.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third One Day International between India and England to be played Worcester. Mithali Raj and Co have already lost the ODI series, going down in the first two matches. But this is not a dead rubber, they can still salvage the multi-format series, after a drawn Test and T20Is up next. More importantly, the final ODI is another chance for the 2017 runners-up to try out team combinations as part of the preparations for next year’s World Cup against Heather Knight’s world champions.
