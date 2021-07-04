Ashleigh Barty set up a clash of French Open winners in the Last 16 of Wimbledon after the world No 1 beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday while former champion Angelique Kerber came through a three-set rain-hit battle.
The 25-year-od Australian won the 2019 French Open and meets the current champion of Paris Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the last eight.
Krejcikova has been under the radar but battled through to the Last 16 beating Anastasija Sevastova of Lativa 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-5
Kerber will meet Coco Gauff in the last 16 after the American teenager breezed past Slovenian Kaja Juvan while the German had a tough three-setter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
Gauff is not the only teenager making her mark at Wimbledon this year.
Britain’s Canada-born 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, who moved with her Romanian father and Chinese mother to England aged two, produced a brilliant display to beat the experienced Sorana Cirstea of Romania.
Ranked 338 in the world, she only made her debut on the WTA Tour in June but outclassed 45th-ranked Cirstea 6-3, 7-5.
Emblematic of her coolness was how she hit back from 3-1 down in the first set to rattle off eight games in a row and take control of the match.
She next faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic who accused her opponent Jelena Ostapenko of “lying” when she took a medical time-out at 0-4 down in the final set of their third round clash on Saturday.
The medical timeout resulted in a 10-minute delay before the match resumed and Tomljanovic clinched a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.
Ostapenko, the world number 34 and a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2018, insisted her injury was genuine and that the pain had become increasingly worse as the match wore on.
Results
Third round
Paula Badosa (ESP x30) bt Magda Linette (POL) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x14) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 7-5
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-3, 7-5
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
Coco Gauff (USA x20) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-3, 6-3
Angelique Kerber (GER x25) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 2-6, 6-0, 6-1
Karolina Muchova (CZE x19) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x16) 7-5, 6-3
With AFP Inputs
