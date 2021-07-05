Prithvi Shaw is looking forward to play under Rahul Dravid as he returns to the Indian team with the Sri Lanka tour, the young opener told The Indian Express.

India will play Sri Lanka in three One-Day Internationals and as many T20Is in Colombo, with the first ODI on July 13.

Shaw last played for India during the Test series in Australia last year, when he was dropped from the team after struggling to find runs. But the 21-year-old will be back in India colours after a sensational domestic season and some fine performances in the first half of IPL 2021.

With Dravid as coach, Shaw had led the Indian team to the 2018 Under-19 World Cup title and the youngster is excited to team up with the legend once again.

“There is a different kind of mazaa (enjoyment) playing under Rahul sir,” Shaw was quoted as saying.

“He was our India Under-19 coach. The way he speaks, the way he shares his coaching experience, is just amazing. Whenever he talks about the game, it shows how much experience he brings to the table. He knows everything about cricket. The way he speaks on conditions and how to use them is just out of this world.”

Shaw added that he is keen to grab his opportunities in Sri Lanka and pick coach Dravid’s brain during practice sessions.

“As Rahul sir is there, one will expect discipline in the dressing room. I’m looking ahead to the practice sessions with Rahul sir because I love to speak to him for hours. This tour, I just have to grab the opportunity. I was desperate to get back into the Indian team. I have always kept the team above me. Be it India, Ranji Trophy team, club or my school team. I want to give my best,” said Shaw.

Read Prithvi Shaw’s full interview with The Indian Express here.