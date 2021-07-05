The final list of entries for badminton was confirmed on Monday, with Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu, World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and rising young doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy the only Indian shuttlers making the cut for India as was expected based on their rankings.

Rio 2016 Olympic Games men’s singles gold medallist Chen Long of China is the only defending champion in any of the five categories, the governing body said. Women’s singles gold medallist from 2016 Carolina Marin had confirmed that she had to undergo surgery after scans revealed a tear on her anterior cruciate ligament and both meniscus on her left knee, ruling her out of the Tokyo Games which begins in the Japanese capital on July 23.

Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), Sindhu (India), Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) and Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) are the other returning medallists in their categories. Shin Seungchan (Korea) will look to better her women’s doubles Rio 2016 bronze with new partner Lee Sohee.

Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) could become the first badminton player in Olympic history to medal 13 years apart if he reaches the podium in Tokyo, as per the statement issued by BWF. Setiawan had won men’s doubles gold with the late Markis Kido, who died at 36 recently, at Beijing 2008.

“For the last 18 months, the world has battled a pandemic, and athletes have been affected like everyone else. But as we have gained the upper hand over the coronavirus thanks to the efforts of scientists, vaccine makers and frontline personnel, we are on the cusp of staging the Olympics,” BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer congratulated all Tokyo 2020 Olympians on their selection.

“This time, its significance goes far beyond sport. It stands as a beacon of hope for everyone struggling to get their lives back on track.

“Being part of an Olympics as a participant is a rare opportunity and an honour, and these memories will be with you for a lifetime. Regardless of whether you win a medal or not, you can tell future generations: ‘I was there!’,” he added.

Men's singles at Tokyo (position-country-player) 1 JPN Kento MOMOTA 2 TPE CHOU Tien Chen 3 DEN Anders ANTONSEN 4 DEN Viktor AXELSEN 5 INA Anthony Sinisuka GINTING 6 CHN CHEN Long 7 INA Jonatan CHRISTIE 8 HKG NG Ka Long Angus 9 MAS LEE Zii Jia 10 TPE WANG Tzu Wei 11 CHN SHI Yu Qi 12 JPN Kanta TSUNEYAMA 13 IND SAI PRANEETH B. 14 THA Kantaphon WANGCHAROEN 15 KOR HEO Kwanghee 16 FRA Brice LEVERDEZ 17 NED Mark CALJOUW 18 SGP LOH Kean Yew 19 CAN Brian YANG 20 ESP Pablo ABIAN 21 ISR Misha ZILBERMAN 22 BRA Ygor COELHO 23 GBR Toby PENTY 24 SWE Felix BURESTEDT 25 GUA Kevin CORDON 26 IRL Nhat NGUYEN 27 MEX Lino MUNOZ 28 FIN Kalle KOLJONEN 29 RUS Sergey SIRANT 30 GER Kai SCHAEFER 31 AZE Ade Resky DWICAHYO 32 VIE Tien Minh NGUYEN 33 MRI Georges Julien PAUL 34 EST Raul MUST 35 SRI Niluka KARUNARATNE 36 SUR Soren OPTI 37 MLT Matthew ABELA 38 EOR Aram MAHMOUD 39 AUT Luka WRABER 40 UKR Artem POCHTAROV 41 USA Timothy LAM 42 HUN Gergely Krausz

Women's singles at Tokyo (position-country-player) 1 CHN CHEN Yu Fei 2 TPE TAI Tzu Ying 3 JPN Nozomi OKUHARA 4 JPN Akane YAMAGUCHI 5 THA Ratchanok INTANON 6 IND PUSARLA V. Sindhu 7 KOR AN Seyoung 8 CHN HE Bing Jiao 9 CAN Michelle LI 10 THA Busanan ONGBAMRUNGPHAN 11 USA Beiwen ZHANG 12 KOR KIM Gaeun 13 DEN Mia BLICHFELDT 14 INA Gregoria Mariska TUNJUNG 15 RUS Evgeniya KOSETSKAYA 16 SGP YEO Jia Min 17 GBR Kirsty GILMOUR 18 MAS Soniia CHEAH 19 TUR Neslihan YIGIT 20 HKG CHEUNG Ngan Yi 21 FRA QI Xuefei 22 GER Yvonne LI 23 BEL Lianne TAN 24 VIE Thuy Linh NGUYEN 25 SUI Sabrina JAQUET 26 ISR Ksenia POLIKARPOVA 27 EST Kristin KUUBA 28 MYA THET HTAR THUZAR 29 HUN Laura SAROSI 30 BUL Linda ZETCHIRI 31 AUS Hsuan-Yu Wendy CHEN 32 PER Daniela MACIAS 33 NGR Dorcas Ajoke ADESOKAN 34 SVK Martina REPISKA 35 BRA Fabiana SILVA 36 MEX Haramara GAITAN 37 PAK Mahoor SHAHZAD 38 MDV Fathimath Nabaaha ABDUL RAZZAQ 39 UKR Maria ULITINA 40 ESP Clara AZURMENDI 41 GUA Nikte Alejandra SOTOMAYOR 42 EGY Doha HANY 43 IRI Soraya AGHAEIHAJIAGHA

Men's doubles at Tokyo (position-country-player) 1 INA Marcus Fernaldi GIDEON / Kevin Sanjaya SUKAMULJO 2 INA Mohammad AHSAN / Hendra SETIAWAN 3 CHN LI Jun Hui / LIU Yu Chen 4 JPN Hiroyuki ENDO / Yuta WATANABE 5 JPN Takeshi KAMURA / Keigo SONODA 6 TPE LEE Yang / WANG Chi-Lin 7 KOR CHOI SolGyu / SEO Seungjae 8 IND Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY / Chirag SHETTY 9 MAS Aaron CHIA / SOH Wooi Yik 10 DEN Kim ASTRUP / Anders Skaarup RASMUSSEN 11 GER Mark LAMSFUSS / Marvin SEIDEL 12 RUS Vladimir IVANOV / Ivan SOZONOV 13 GBR Ben LANE / Sean VENDY 14 CAN Jason Anthony HO-SHUE / Nyl YAKURA 15 USA Phillip CHEW / Ryan CHEW 16 NGR Godwin OLOFUA / Anuoluwapo Juwon OPEYORI