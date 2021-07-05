The final list of entries for badminton was confirmed on Monday, with Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu, World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and rising young doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy the only Indian shuttlers making the cut for India as was expected based on their rankings.

Rio 2016 Olympic Games men’s singles gold medallist Chen Long of China is the only defending champion in any of the five categories, the governing body said. Women’s singles gold medallist from 2016 Carolina Marin had confirmed that she had to undergo surgery after scans revealed a tear on her anterior cruciate ligament and both meniscus on her left knee, ruling her out of the Tokyo Games which begins in the Japanese capital on July 23.

Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), Sindhu (India), Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) and Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) are the other returning medallists in their categories. Shin Seungchan (Korea) will look to better her women’s doubles Rio 2016 bronze with new partner Lee Sohee.

Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) could become the first badminton player in Olympic history to medal 13 years apart if he reaches the podium in Tokyo, as per the statement issued by BWF. Setiawan had won men’s doubles gold with the late Markis Kido, who died at 36 recently, at Beijing 2008.

“For the last 18 months, the world has battled a pandemic, and athletes have been affected like everyone else. But as we have gained the upper hand over the coronavirus thanks to the efforts of scientists, vaccine makers and frontline personnel, we are on the cusp of staging the Olympics,” BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer congratulated all Tokyo 2020 Olympians on their selection.

“This time, its significance goes far beyond sport. It stands as a beacon of hope for everyone struggling to get their lives back on track.

“Being part of an Olympics as a participant is a rare opportunity and an honour, and these memories will be with you for a lifetime. Regardless of whether you win a medal or not, you can tell future generations: ‘I was there!’,” he added.

Men's singles at Tokyo (position-country-player)
1 JPN Kento MOMOTA
2 TPE CHOU Tien Chen
3 DEN Anders ANTONSEN
4 DEN Viktor AXELSEN
5 INA Anthony Sinisuka GINTING
6 CHN CHEN Long
7 INA Jonatan CHRISTIE
8 HKG NG Ka Long Angus
9 MAS LEE Zii Jia
10 TPE WANG Tzu Wei
11 CHN SHI Yu Qi
12 JPN Kanta TSUNEYAMA
13 IND SAI PRANEETH B.
14 THA Kantaphon WANGCHAROEN
15 KOR HEO Kwanghee
16 FRA Brice LEVERDEZ
17 NED Mark CALJOUW
18 SGP LOH Kean Yew
19 CAN Brian YANG
20 ESP Pablo ABIAN
21 ISR Misha ZILBERMAN
22 BRA Ygor COELHO
23 GBR Toby PENTY
24 SWE Felix BURESTEDT
25 GUA Kevin CORDON
26 IRL Nhat NGUYEN
27 MEX Lino MUNOZ
28 FIN Kalle KOLJONEN
29 RUS Sergey SIRANT
30 GER Kai SCHAEFER
31 AZE Ade Resky DWICAHYO
32 VIE Tien Minh NGUYEN
33 MRI Georges Julien PAUL
34 EST Raul MUST
35 SRI Niluka KARUNARATNE
36 SUR Soren OPTI
37 MLT Matthew ABELA
38 EOR Aram MAHMOUD
39 AUT Luka WRABER
40 UKR Artem POCHTAROV
41 USA Timothy LAM
42 HUN Gergely Krausz
Women's singles at Tokyo (position-country-player)
1 CHN CHEN Yu Fei
2 TPE TAI Tzu Ying
3 JPN Nozomi OKUHARA
4 JPN Akane YAMAGUCHI
5 THA Ratchanok INTANON
6 IND PUSARLA V. Sindhu
7 KOR AN Seyoung
8 CHN HE Bing Jiao
9 CAN Michelle LI
10 THA Busanan ONGBAMRUNGPHAN
11 USA Beiwen ZHANG
12 KOR KIM Gaeun
13 DEN Mia BLICHFELDT
14 INA Gregoria Mariska TUNJUNG
15 RUS Evgeniya KOSETSKAYA
16 SGP YEO Jia Min
17 GBR Kirsty GILMOUR
18 MAS Soniia CHEAH
19 TUR Neslihan YIGIT
20 HKG CHEUNG Ngan Yi
21 FRA QI Xuefei
22 GER Yvonne LI
23 BEL Lianne TAN
24 VIE Thuy Linh NGUYEN
25 SUI Sabrina JAQUET
26 ISR Ksenia POLIKARPOVA
27 EST Kristin KUUBA
28 MYA THET HTAR THUZAR
29 HUN Laura SAROSI
30 BUL Linda ZETCHIRI
31 AUS Hsuan-Yu Wendy CHEN
32 PER Daniela MACIAS
33 NGR Dorcas Ajoke ADESOKAN
34 SVK Martina REPISKA
35 BRA Fabiana SILVA
36 MEX Haramara GAITAN
37 PAK Mahoor SHAHZAD
38 MDV Fathimath Nabaaha ABDUL RAZZAQ
39 UKR Maria ULITINA
40 ESP Clara AZURMENDI
41 GUA Nikte Alejandra SOTOMAYOR
42 EGY Doha HANY
43 IRI Soraya AGHAEIHAJIAGHA
Men's doubles at Tokyo (position-country-player)
1 INA Marcus Fernaldi GIDEON / Kevin Sanjaya SUKAMULJO
2 INA Mohammad AHSAN / Hendra SETIAWAN
3 CHN LI Jun Hui / LIU Yu Chen
4 JPN Hiroyuki ENDO / Yuta WATANABE
5 JPN Takeshi KAMURA / Keigo SONODA
6 TPE LEE Yang / WANG Chi-Lin
7 KOR CHOI SolGyu / SEO Seungjae
8 IND Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY / Chirag SHETTY
9 MAS Aaron CHIA / SOH Wooi Yik
10 DEN Kim ASTRUP / Anders Skaarup RASMUSSEN
11 GER Mark LAMSFUSS / Marvin SEIDEL
12 RUS Vladimir IVANOV / Ivan SOZONOV
13 GBR Ben LANE / Sean VENDY
14 CAN Jason Anthony HO-SHUE / Nyl YAKURA
15 USA Phillip CHEW / Ryan CHEW
16 NGR Godwin OLOFUA / Anuoluwapo Juwon OPEYORI
Women's doubles at Tokyo (position-country-player)
1 JPN Yuki FUKUSHIMA / Sayaka HIROTA
2 CHN CHEN Qing Chen / JIA Yi Fan
3 JPN Mayu MATSUMOTO / Wakana NAGAHARA
4 KOR LEE Sohee / SHIN Seungchan
5 KOR KIM Soyeong / KONG Heeyong
6 CHN DU Yue / LI Yin Hui
7 INA Greysia POLII / Apriyani RAHAYU
8 BUL Gabriela STOEVA / Stefani STOEVA
9 THA Jongkolphan KITITHARAKUL / Rawinda PRAJONGJAI
10 MAS CHOW Mei Kuan / LEE Meng Yean
11 DEN Maiken FRUERGAARD / Sara THYGESEN
12 GBR Chloe BIRCH / Lauren SMITH
13 NED Selena PIEK / Cheryl SEINEN
14 CAN Rachel HONDERICH / Kristen TSAI
15 AUS Setyana MAPASA / Gronya SOMERVILLE
16 EGY Doha HANY / Hadia HOSNY