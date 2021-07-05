Athletics Federation of India on Monday announced a 26-member team to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The athletics events start on July 31 and will run through August 9.

Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Dhanlakshmi Sekhar, Sarthak Bhambri and Alex Antony were named in the mixed team for the 4x400m relay event, the only selections that were pending.

Twelve individual athletes and the 4x400m mixed relay team attained Entry Standards, laid down by World Athletics, to secure automatic berths. Dutee Chand (women’s 100m and 200m), MP Jabir (men’s 400m Hurdles), Gurpreet Singh (men’s 50km race walk) and Annu Rani (women’s Javelin Throw) are assured of entries on the strength of their rankings, the federation said.

(Note: The Road to Tokyo rankings doesn’t mention Gurpreet as qualified yet, as he is 62nd on the list with 60 athletes allowed entry, but he is understood to have received the call-up based on withdrawals.)

AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla said the Federation is looking forward to a good show by the team. “We are happy that it is a well-prepared team, physically and emotionally, for the Olympic Games. The world has been through a lot and athletes have been challenged to stay in good shape, retain form and in good spirits.

“We are pleased that our athletes have remained in training ever since lockdown was lifted,” he said.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is India’s brightest prospect to end the country’s long wait for a first Olympic medal in athletics.

More details about the Indian athletics contingent here.

Squad:

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase); MP Jabir (400m Hurdles): M Sreeshankar (Long Jump); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw); KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla (20km Walk) and Gurpreet Singh (50km Walk); 4x400m Relay: Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi, Noah Nirmal Tom; 4x400m Mixed Relay: Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony

Women: Dutee Chand (100m and 200m); Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Antil-Punia (Discus Throw) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw); Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (20km Walk) and (Mixed 4x400m Relay): Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan & Dhanlakshmi Sekhar.

