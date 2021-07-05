Roger Federer was named by Switzerland’s Olympic Committee in their team for the upcoming Tokyo Games on Monday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had said he would wait until the end of Wimbledon, with the men’s final scheduled for this Sunday, to confirm his participation at Tokyo, with the men’s singles starting on July 24 and finishing on August 1.

The only major title Federer has yet to win is the Olympic singles but he claimed the doubles in Beijing 13 years ago.

“My feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics,” he had said in late-June.

“I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let’s just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there.”

Later on Monday Federer, who turns 40 on August 8, plays Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, and can become the oldest quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in the Open era.