India’s athletes who have qualified for the Olympics are yet to get clarity about when they will depart for Tokyo, according to a report by The Times of India.

The confusion over the departure plan stems from a WhatsApp message received by the athletes which was signed by the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

Earlier this week, Batra had stated that the first set of India’s Tokyo-bound athletes would leave on July 17. However, according to the TOI report, athletes and national federations have now received a WhatsApp message that the first batch could leave on July 14.

The report quoted an official from the archery federation as saying that they have received no confirmation on the travel plans.

“If our archers are leaving on July 14, they must get their tests started from July 7 or else they will be not allowed to enter. If they start their tests on Wednesday and depart on July 17 then it would be three days of extra tests. These are complicated times and proper planning was required. It is not just about boarding the plane, there are so many formalities that need to be addressed,” the official said.

