British teenager Emma Raducanu lit up Wimbledon with her run to the fourth round, before having to withdraw due to breathing difficulties while being a set and 3-0 down to Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday.

The Canada-born Raducanu, ranked 338 in the world, only made her debut on the WTA Tour in June, but showed great command to reach the second week without dropping a set on her Grand Slam debut at All England Club. She outclassed the vastly-experienced 45th-ranked Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 on Court 1, which captured the imagination of the country.

She later said in a statement that it was the advice of the medical team that she should not continue. In the interview, she explained how she struggled to breathe perhaps because of the physical toll of the rallies and is yet to know the exact cause.

thank you for the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/C47TTvOQK9 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) July 6, 2021

Her withdrawal kicked up a storm as John McEnroe among others speculated that the retirement had to do with mental toughness and not physical injuries, which was promptly shutdown. Footballer Marcus Rashford was among those who offered her support.

The 18-year-old was seen clearly struggling, clutching her stomach and gasping for breath. She received medical attention at the break for 3-0 and was taken off for further examination before it was announced she could not continue and her memorable campaigned ended off court.

Once the disappointment of Monday dies down Raducanu will have much to celebrate.

She will take away not only £181,000 but also see her ranking rise sharply from 338. Then she will await her leaving exam results nervously having sat maths and economics in April.

Here’s her full interview with Wimbledon