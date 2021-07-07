There is a first time for almost every thing in sport. On July 7, 2021 — in his 22nd appearance at the Wimbledon — Swiss legend Roger Federer dropped a set 0-6 for the first time in his career at the famous courts of SW19.
Federer crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-finals at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday, in what was his last match as a 30-something at the All England Club. If he does return to the Slam, he will do as a 40-something.
Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam title winner who turns 40 on August 8, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a player 15 years younger than him. It was his 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-sets loss since an opening round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.
Federer’s quarter-final defeat against Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday was just his third in straight sets at Wimbledon.
2000 (R1) Yevgeny Kafelnikov 7-5, 7-5, 7-6(6)
2002 (R1) Mario Ancic 6-3, 7-6(2,) 6-3
2021 (QF) Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 ,7-6, 6-0
Roger Federer's defeats at Wimbledon
|Date
|Round
|Match
|Score
|07-07-2021
|QF
|Hubert Hurkacz (14) d. Roger Federer (6)
|6-3 7-6 6-0
|01-07-2019
|F
|Novak Djokovic (1) d. Roger Federer (2)
|7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(4) 4-6 13-12
|02-07-2018
|QF
|Kevin Anderson (8) d. Roger Federer (1)
|2-6 6-7(5) 7-5 6-4 13-11
|27-06-2016
|SF
|Milos Raonic (6) d. Roger Federer (3)
|6-3 6-7(3) 4-6 7-5 6-3
|29-06-2015
|F
|Novak Djokovic (1) d. Roger Federer (2)
|7-6(1) 6-7(10) 6-4 6-3
|23-06-2014
|F
|Novak Djokovic (1) d. Roger Federer (4)
|6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 6-4
|24-06-2013
|R64
|Sergiy Stakhovsky d. Roger Federer (3)
|6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 7-6(5)
|20-06-2011
|QF
|Jo Wilfried Tsonga (12) d. Roger Federer (3)
|3-6 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 6-4
|21-06-2010
|QF
|Tomas Berdych (12) d. Roger Federer (1)
|6-4 3-6 6-1 6-4
|23-06-2008
|F
|Rafael Nadal (2) d. Roger Federer (1)
|6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(8) 9-7
|24-06-2002
|R128
|Mario Ancic (Q) d. Roger Federer (7)
|6-3 7-6(2) 6-3
|25-06-2001
|QF
|Tim Henman (6) d. Roger Federer (15)
|7-5 7-6(6) 2-6 7-6(6)
|26-06-2000
|R128
|Yevgeny Kafelnikov (5) d. Roger Federer
|7-5 7-5 7-6(6)
|21-06-1999
|R128
|Jiri Novak d. Roger Federer (WC)
|6-3 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4
This is in fact, the second set ever that Federer has lost 0-6 on a grass court match on the ATP circuit. The first was in his first match at Queen’s Club in 1999 against Byron Black. At a Grand Slam, the bagel is so rare for Federer that he has only lost three sets without winning a game.
Roger Federer's Grand Slam timeline (Singles)
|Year
|Australian Open
|French Open
|Wimbledon
|US Open
|1999
|Q1
|1R
|1R
|Q2
|2000
|3R
|4R
|1R
|3R
|2001
|3R
|QF
|QF
|4R
|2002
|4R
|1R
|1R
|4R
|2003
|4R
|1R
|W
|4R
|2004
|W
|3R
|W
|W
|2005
|SF
|SF
|W
|W
|2006
|W
|F
|W
|W
|2007
|W
|F
|W
|W
|2008
|SF
|F
|F
|W
|2009
|F
|W
|W
|F
|2010
|W
|QF
|QF
|SF
|2011
|SF
|F
|QF
|SF
|2012
|SF
|SF
|W
|QF
|2013
|SF
|QF
|2R
|4R
|2014
|SF
|4R
|F
|SF
|2015
|3R
|QF
|F
|F
|2016
|SF
|A
|SF
|A
|2017
|W
|A
|W
|QF
|2018
|W
|A
|QF
|4R
|2019
|4R
|SF
|F
|QF
|2020
|SF
|A
|cancelled
|A
|2021
|A
|4R
|QF
|-
Statistics courtesy ATP and Ultimate Tennis Statistics. With text inputs from AFP
