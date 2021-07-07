There is a first time for almost every thing in sport. On July 7, 2021 — in his 22nd appearance at the Wimbledon — Swiss legend Roger Federer dropped a set 0-6 for the first time in his career at the famous courts of SW19.

Federer crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-finals at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday, in what was his last match as a 30-something at the All England Club. If he does return to the Slam, he will do as a 40-something.

Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam title winner who turns 40 on August 8, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a player 15 years younger than him. It was his 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-sets loss since an opening round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.

Federer’s quarter-final defeat against Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday was just his third in straight sets at Wimbledon.

2000 (R1) Yevgeny Kafelnikov 7-5, 7-5, 7-6(6) 2002 (R1) Mario Ancic 6-3, 7-6(2,) 6-3 2021 (QF) Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 ,7-6, 6-0

The last time Roger Federer lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon was...



Never. #Wimbledon — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 7, 2021

Roger Federer's defeats at Wimbledon Date Round Match Score 07-07-2021 QF Hubert Hurkacz (14) d. Roger Federer (6) 6-3 7-6 6-0 01-07-2019 F Novak Djokovic (1) d. Roger Federer (2) 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(4) 4-6 13-12 02-07-2018 QF Kevin Anderson (8) d. Roger Federer (1) 2-6 6-7(5) 7-5 6-4 13-11 27-06-2016 SF Milos Raonic (6) d. Roger Federer (3) 6-3 6-7(3) 4-6 7-5 6-3 29-06-2015 F Novak Djokovic (1) d. Roger Federer (2) 7-6(1) 6-7(10) 6-4 6-3 23-06-2014 F Novak Djokovic (1) d. Roger Federer (4) 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 6-4 24-06-2013 R64 Sergiy Stakhovsky d. Roger Federer (3) 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 7-6(5) 20-06-2011 QF Jo Wilfried Tsonga (12) d. Roger Federer (3) 3-6 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 6-4 21-06-2010 QF Tomas Berdych (12) d. Roger Federer (1) 6-4 3-6 6-1 6-4 23-06-2008 F Rafael Nadal (2) d. Roger Federer (1) 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(8) 9-7 24-06-2002 R128 Mario Ancic (Q) d. Roger Federer (7) 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3 25-06-2001 QF Tim Henman (6) d. Roger Federer (15) 7-5 7-6(6) 2-6 7-6(6) 26-06-2000 R128 Yevgeny Kafelnikov (5) d. Roger Federer 7-5 7-5 7-6(6) 21-06-1999 R128 Jiri Novak d. Roger Federer (WC) 6-3 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 via Ultimate Tennis Statistics

[14] @HubertHurkacz becomes 2nd Polish man in history to reach #GrandSlam SF after 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 win over [6] Federer. #Hurkacz hit 10 aces (36 winners/12 unf errors) and converted 5 of 15 BPs (broken once).



The previous Polish man in SFs: Jerzy Janowicz in 2013 #Wimbledon. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) July 7, 2021

This is in fact, the second set ever that Federer has lost 0-6 on a grass court match on the ATP circuit. The first was in his first match at Queen’s Club in 1999 against Byron Black. At a Grand Slam, the bagel is so rare for Federer that he has only lost three sets without winning a game.

This is only the third 0-6 set defeat for Roger Federer in the GS.

It was his first at #Wimbledon.



1999: #RG lost to Pat Rafter (R1) 7-5 3-6 0-6 2-6



2008: #RG lost Rafael Nadal (Final) 1-6 3-6 0-6



2021: today at #Wimbledon2021 (QF) lost to Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-7 0-6 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 7, 2021

Federer has only lost a set 6-0 twice in the 21st century:



vs Nadal, Roland Garros 2008

vs Hurkacz, Wimbledon 2021



😳 @HubertHurkacz #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mOghGj5FBQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 7, 2021

Roger Federer's Grand Slam timeline (Singles) Year Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open 1999 Q1 1R 1R Q2 2000 3R 4R 1R 3R 2001 3R QF QF 4R 2002 4R 1R 1R 4R 2003 4R 1R W 4R 2004 W 3R W W 2005 SF SF W W 2006 W F W W 2007 W F W W 2008 SF F F W 2009 F W W F 2010 W QF QF SF 2011 SF F QF SF 2012 SF SF W QF 2013 SF QF 2R 4R 2014 SF 4R F SF 2015 3R QF F F 2016 SF A SF A 2017 W A W QF 2018 W A QF 4R 2019 4R SF F QF 2020 SF A cancelled A 2021 A 4R QF - via ATP

Statistics courtesy ATP and Ultimate Tennis Statistics. With text inputs from AFP