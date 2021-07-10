Top seed Ashleigh Barty will look to clinch her second Major title in Saturday’s Wimbledon final but former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova stands in her way of achieving a more significant one.

Barty is attempting to win her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden crown. Pliskova, meanwhile, is looking for her first Grand Slam title.

Here’s a look at their paths to the final:

Paths to the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Ash Barty (AUS x1): 1st rd: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 6-1, 6-7 (1/7), 6-1 2nd rd: bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-4, 6-3 3rd rd: bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3, 7-5 4th rd: bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x14) 7-5, 6-3 QF: bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1, 6-3 SF: bt Angelique Kerber (GER x25) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) 1st rd: bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 7-5, 6-4 2nd rd: bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-2, 6-2 3rd rd: bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-3, 6-3 4th rd: bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3 QF: bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-2 SF: bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Here are the highlights from a selection of their matches at the Championships:

Ash Barty

Karolina Pliskova

