England vs India, 2nd T20I live: Harmapreet Kaur and Co asked to bat first, both teams unchanged
Updates from the second T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur’s India and Heather Knight’s England.
Live updates
TEAM NEWS:
India XI: : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies
TOSS NEWS: England have won the toss and opted to bowl in Hove.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I and the penultimate match of India’s tour of England. Another tough test for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co as they look to stay alive in not just the T20I leg but on the overall points table as well. England are leading 8-4 with only four more points at stake and the best India can hope is to win the next two matches for a shared trophy. The venue for this match is Hove.
In Northampton, England all-rounder Nat Sciver smashed a record-equalling half century before the bowlers put the struggling Indian batters under pressure to ensure an 18 run-win for the hosts via DLS method in the rain-curtailed first T20I.
Put in to bat, England rode on Sciver’s 27-ball 55, that included eight fours and a hit over the fence, and wicketkeeper Amy Jones’ 43 off 27 balls to reach 177 for seven in 20 overs.
Sciver’s sensational fifty was England’’s joint fastest in the format.
In reply, India failed to keep up with the required run-rate despite vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s quickfire 29 off 17 balls before rain gods had the last laugh with the visitors at 54 for three in 8.4 overs, 18 runs behind England via the DLS method.
First T20I recap here.