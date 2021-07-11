Novak Djokovic scripted history in the Wimbledon final on Sunday as he equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini
The world No 1 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level for most men’s singles Grand Slam titles. It was third straight Major, putting him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.
A sixth victory at the All England Club for Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th final at the Slams, added to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros titles as well as three at the US Open.
“I can envision it,” he said when asked about a potential Calendar Slam. The way he is playing, it’s hard not to.
Here’s a look at some of the reaction’s to Djokovic’s triumph:
