Italians spilled into the streets from Milan to Palermo to celebrate their national side’s Euro 2020 triumph over England on Sunday, pushing aside thoughts of the pandemic which has gripped the nation.
In the heart of the capital Rome, a concert of car horns and foghorns rang out amid a cloud of smoke from firecrackers after Italy lifted their second European title and first since 1968.
Roberto Mancini’s side won 3-2 on penalties after the match at Wembley had finished 1-1 after extra time.
At the final whistle, thousands of fans draped in Italian flags left fan zones installed near the Colosseum and Piazza del Popolo to converge on Piazza Venezia, at the foot of the monument to King Victor-Emmanuel II, father of Italian unification.
“Forza Italia! Campioni d’Europa!” roared the supporters.
The European football crown will return to Italy three years after the four-time world champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.
Under the hundred-year-old pines of Via dei Fori Imperiali, the police watched the procession of jubilant supporters.
Corriere della Sera, Italy’s biggest selling newspaper, wrote on Sunday: “After the greatest post-war Italian tragedy, Italians are smiling again.”
“IT’S OURS! Football came home,” read the Corriere dello sport. “England beaten on penalties, Italy in the streets to celebrate the Cup.”
