After I returned from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, I wanted to create something that would meld western desserts and Indian flavours. A flavour I chose was chai. Indian masala tea, or chai, is one of my favourite things to drink. I love the way we make it at home with ginger and lemongrass. We’ve had Chai Macarons on our menu, but these Chai Cupcakes are my absolute favourite. I hope you enjoy the recipe as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it.
-
Serves
10
(Yields 24 mini cupcakes)
-
Cook Time
20m
(Plus 10 minutes for frosting)
Ingredients
For The Cupcakes
- 200 gm castor sugar
- 150 gm flour
- 110 gm butter
- 80 ml chai (tea made with milk and no sugar)
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 eggs
For The Frosting
- 225 gm icing or confectioners’ sugar
- 100 gm butter, softened
- 1 tbsp milk
- ½ tsp cinnamon powder
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder
- ¼ tsp fresh grated ginger
Preparation
For The Cupcakes
- In a bowl, beat the butter, castor sugar and vanilla essence until light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs one at a time, whisking after each addition until well incorporated.
- Sift together the flour and baking powder.
- Add the chai and mix with a spatula.
- Fold in the sifted flour.
- Line the cupcake moulds with liners and pipe in the batter into cupcake liners until three quarters full.
- Bake the cupcakes at 175 degree Celsius for 15 minutes or till a skewer, when inserted into the centre of the cake, comes out clean.
- Let the cupcakes cool down completely before demolding them, and only then proceed to frost with the buttercream frosting.
For The Frosting
- Whisk the butter in a bowl until smooth.
- Add the cardamom powder, cinnamon powder, freshly grated ginger, and whisk.
- Gradually add in the icing sugar and whisk until well-mixed.
- Finally pour in the milk and beat to incorporate well.
- Keep beating till the frosting is light and fluffy. It will take around 5 minutes.
- If the frosting is not used right away, cover it with cling wrap and refrigerate to prevent it from drying.