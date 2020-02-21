Years ago, when we introduced New York-Style Cheesecake at Flurys, quite a few guests, perhaps piqued by the slight tang from the sour cream that goes into the dessert, enquired if there was any yoghurt in the recipe. It was perhaps these enquiries that inspired us that year to incorporate Mishti Doi, one of the best-known Bengali desserts, into our cheesecake for the Bengali New Year special menu. It was such a hit that we added it to our regular menu. It is still one of the most popular items on the Flurys menu.

Serves 4

Cook Time 1 h (Plus time to freeze)

Ingredients For Base 100 gm digestive biscuits

50 gm melted butter

50 gm jaggery For Cheesecake 400 gm cream cheese

200 gm mishti doi

50 gm jaggery (preferably palm or date)

5 gm fresh orange zest

100 ml fresh cream

10 ml lemon juice

2 whole eggs For Blueberry Compote 100 gm frozen blueberries

50 gm sugar

10 gm corn starch

10 ml lemon juice

Preparation For Base Crush the digestive biscuits and mix them with melted butter and melted jaggery. Line the base of a round cake tin with the crushed biscuit mix. Bake in moderate oven (170-180 degree Celsius) for about 10 minutes. Allow to cool. For Cheesecake With a hand blender, mix the cream cheese, melted/powdered jaggery, lemon juice and mishit doi at a low speed until smooth. Do not overbeat. Add the whole eggs, orange zest and fresh cream, and mix well. Pour the batter on top of the prepared biscuit base and bake at 150 degree Celsius for about 45-50 minutes. Take out when completely set. It should be lightly browned around the edges while still a little wobbly in the centre. Cool completely and then refrigerate for a minimum of 6 hours. For Blueberry Compote Cook the frozen blueberries with the sugar and lemon juice for a few minutes. Thicken the concoction with the corn starch mixed in a little water. Once the desired consistency is achieved, remove from heat and reserve. This can keep well for up to a month in the refrigerator. To Serve Cut the cheesecake into wedges and serve topped with the blueberry compote and some whipped cream, if desired.