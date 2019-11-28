Rasam is not only an integral part of the quintessential South Indian meal, it is also a staple at local bars as a post-drinking nightcap that helps coat the stomach. This is because rasam’s ingredients – pepper, ginger and tamarind – give it healing properties. At The Permit Room, we make a whiskey-based cocktail using spices – ginger, green chilli, curry leaves and some lime juice. While there is no actual rasam in this drink, it brings together all the elements of rasam in a glass.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook Time

    10m

Ingredients

  • 60 ml whisky (of your choice)
  • 10 ml fresh lime juice
  • 10 ml sugar syrup
  • 2 tbsp rasam powder
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 8 curry leaves
  • 2 green chillies
  • 1 inch ginger

Preparation

  1. Mix the rasam powder and salt. Rim a whisky glass with the mixture.
  2. In a shaker, muddle the ginger. Add 1 green chilli (slit), followed by the curry leaves.
  3. Pour in the fresh lime juice and sugar syrup.
  4. Add about 5 cubes of ice into the shaker.
  5. Next pour in the whisky and shake well.
  6. Tip into the prepared whisky glass, garnish with green chilli, diagonally slit along the length and inserted to the rim of the glass.

Kavan Kuttappa

Kavan Kuttappa

Chef Kavan Kutappa graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, and worked in legendary restaurants, such as the Eleven Madison Park (where he interned under Chef Daniel Humm) and the Little Nell in Aspen (under Chef Robert McCornick). On his return to India, he worked at Olive Beach Bangalore for a while, before helping open The Permit Room as the Executive Sous Chef. He is currently the Head of Creative Culinary for pH4 Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd’s establishments across Bengaluru and Mumbai.

