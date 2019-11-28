Rasam is not only an integral part of the quintessential South Indian meal, it is also a staple at local bars as a post-drinking nightcap that helps coat the stomach. This is because rasam’s ingredients – pepper, ginger and tamarind – give it healing properties. At The Permit Room, we make a whiskey-based cocktail using spices – ginger, green chilli, curry leaves and some lime juice. While there is no actual rasam in this drink, it brings together all the elements of rasam in a glass.
-
Serves
1
-
Cook Time
10m
Ingredients
- 60 ml whisky (of your choice)
- 10 ml fresh lime juice
- 10 ml sugar syrup
- 2 tbsp rasam powder
- 1 tbsp salt
- 8 curry leaves
- 2 green chillies
- 1 inch ginger
Preparation
- Mix the rasam powder and salt. Rim a whisky glass with the mixture.
- In a shaker, muddle the ginger. Add 1 green chilli (slit), followed by the curry leaves.
- Pour in the fresh lime juice and sugar syrup.
- Add about 5 cubes of ice into the shaker.
- Next pour in the whisky and shake well.
- Tip into the prepared whisky glass, garnish with green chilli, diagonally slit along the length and inserted to the rim of the glass.