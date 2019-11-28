Rasam is not only an integral part of the quintessential South Indian meal, it is also a staple at local bars as a post-drinking nightcap that helps coat the stomach. This is because rasam’s ingredients – pepper, ginger and tamarind – give it healing properties. At The Permit Room, we make a whiskey-based cocktail using spices – ginger, green chilli, curry leaves and some lime juice. While there is no actual rasam in this drink, it brings together all the elements of rasam in a glass.

Serves 1

Cook Time 10 m

Ingredients 60 ml whisky (of your choice)

10 ml fresh lime juice

10 ml sugar syrup

2 tbsp rasam powder

1 tbsp salt

8 curry leaves

2 green chillies

1 inch ginger

Preparation Mix the rasam powder and salt. Rim a whisky glass with the mixture. In a shaker, muddle the ginger. Add 1 green chilli (slit), followed by the curry leaves. Pour in the fresh lime juice and sugar syrup. Add about 5 cubes of ice into the shaker. Next pour in the whisky and shake well. Tip into the prepared whisky glass, garnish with green chilli, diagonally slit along the length and inserted to the rim of the glass.