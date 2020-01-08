At Karavalli, every dish is sourced from its region of origin, and the recipes learnt from mothers and grandmothers. Patrade, a popular Konkani dish, was sourced from Pangal Nayak’s ancestral home in Katpadi near Udupi on the Mangalore coast. Colocasia leaves grow wildly in this region, especially in the monsoon. These leaves are layered with a paste of lentils and spices, rolled, steamed and pan-roasted to make Patrade. It is a great evening snack. Of course, there are numerous variations of it across India.

  • Serves

    8

  • Cook Time

    01h

    Plus 3 hours for soaking rice

Ingredients

  • 250 gm rice
  • 50 gm ghee
  • 50 gm red chillies
  • 25 gm coriander seeds
  • 25 gm cumin seeds
  • 20 gm roasted moong dal
  • 20 gm roasted chana dal
  • 20 gm roasted toor dal
  • 20 gm salt
  • 50 ml tamarind pulp
  • 20 colocasia leaves

Preparation

  1. Soak the rice in 2 cups of water for 2-3 hours and drain.
  2. Grind the rice, along with all other ingredients, except the colocasia leaves and ghee, into a thick batter.
  3. Clean the colocasia leaves and remove the thick veins. Place the leaves on a platform with the back facing up.
  4. Spread the batter on one leaf in an even layer and cover it with another leaf. Spread another layer of batter on it. Repeat the process twice.
  5. Fold both ends and roll up the leaves, ensuring no batter oozes out.
  6. Once all the rolls are made, place them in a steamer for about 30 minutes.
  7. Remove from heat and allow the Patrade to cool.
  8. Once cool, cut them into thick slices.
  9. Heat ghee in a pan and fry the Patrade (for about 4 minutes on each side) and serve with extra ghee.
Naren Thimmaiah

Naren Thimmaiah

Chef Naren Thimmaiah has been the face of Taj Hotels’ iconic Karavalli for over two decades, ensuring that it has a permanent spot among the world’s finest restaurants. His culinary genius has won him and his restaurant multiple prestigious awards. He is popular on television, and serves on the Board of Studies at Christ University and Srinivas University in addition to numerous hotel management institutes. He also advises the food panel of MasterChef India.

