At Karavalli, every dish is sourced from its region of origin, and the recipes learnt from mothers and grandmothers. Patrade, a popular Konkani dish, was sourced from Pangal Nayak’s ancestral home in Katpadi near Udupi on the Mangalore coast. Colocasia leaves grow wildly in this region, especially in the monsoon. These leaves are layered with a paste of lentils and spices, rolled, steamed and pan-roasted to make Patrade. It is a great evening snack. Of course, there are numerous variations of it across India.

Serves 8

Cook Time 01 h Plus 3 hours for soaking rice

Ingredients 250 gm rice

50 gm ghee

50 gm red chillies

25 gm coriander seeds

25 gm cumin seeds

20 gm roasted moong dal

20 gm roasted chana dal

20 gm roasted toor dal

20 gm salt

50 ml tamarind pulp

20 colocasia leaves

Preparation Soak the rice in 2 cups of water for 2-3 hours and drain. Grind the rice, along with all other ingredients, except the colocasia leaves and ghee, into a thick batter. Clean the colocasia leaves and remove the thick veins. Place the leaves on a platform with the back facing up. Spread the batter on one leaf in an even layer and cover it with another leaf. Spread another layer of batter on it. Repeat the process twice. Fold both ends and roll up the leaves, ensuring no batter oozes out. Once all the rolls are made, place them in a steamer for about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and allow the Patrade to cool. Once cool, cut them into thick slices. Heat ghee in a pan and fry the Patrade (for about 4 minutes on each side) and serve with extra ghee.