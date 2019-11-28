Every Diwali, I experimented with traditional flavours and I loved doing it so much that I started developing different confections for different festivals. Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai is the product of seven years of experimentation, toil and quirk. The inspiration is simple – elevating mithai in a fun way by taking our favourites and jazzing them up! Mithai is amazing on its own, but there is so much more that you can do with it.

Serves 15

Cook Time

Ingredients Cannolis 27 gm flour

27 gm castor sugar

27 gm butter

22 gm liquid glucose

10 ml brandy Bhapa Doi Cream 300 gm Bhapa Doi

40 gm whipped cream Garnish 100 gm dark chocolate, melted

100 gm fresh pistachios, chopped

Preparation To make the cannolis, combine the sugar, butter and liquid glucose in a small saucepan and heat till the butter melts and the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Stir in the brandy. Add the flour and mix to form a paste. Place a silicon mat on a baking tray and drop 2 to 3 teaspoons of mixture onto the tray. Leave enough space to spread the mixture into 1-mm discs using the back of a spoon. Bake the discs for 5 to 6 minutes until golden brown and remove from oven. Let the discs cool for 8 to 10 seconds before rolling them around the handle of a greased wooden spoon to shape into cannolis. Once dry, dip one side of the brandy snap cannolis in melted dark chocolate and then roll in the chopped pistachios. Set aside for the chocolate to set. The brandy snap shells can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container. For the filling, whip the bhapa doi till soft and fold in the whipped cream. Fill the mixture in a piping bag. The filling can keep for 3 days in the fridge. At the time of serving, pipe the filling inside the brandy snap cannolis.

Excerpted with permission from Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai, Rachel Goenka, HarperCollins.