Every Diwali, I experimented with traditional flavours and I loved doing it so much that I started developing different confections for different festivals. Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai is the product of seven years of experimentation, toil and quirk. The inspiration is simple – elevating mithai in a fun way by taking our favourites and jazzing them up! Mithai is amazing on its own, but there is so much more that you can do with it.

Serves 10

Cook Time

Ingredients Crust 550 gm chocolate barfi (only brown layer)

110 gm digestive biscuits

45 gm unsalted butter, softened

20 gm granulated sugar Filling 380 gm Philadelphia cream cheese

200 gm dark chocolate, roughly chopped

175 gm heavy cream

75 gm castor sugar

7.5 gm cornflour

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence Garnish 150 gm chocolate barfi

20 gm roasted almond flakes

Preparation Preheat the oven to 180 degree Celsius. In a food processor, pulse the biscuits to a fine crumb. Add the softened butter and pulse until mixed. Add the granulated sugar and pulse again. Press the crumb mixture onto the bottom of a greased 9-inch springform cake tin. If the chocolate barfi you are using is brown and white, cut out the white and only use the brown layer. Layer the chocolate barfi over the crumb base. Gently press down to eliminate any gaps. In a bowl, mix cream cheese, castor sugar and cornflour, and whisk till smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a saucepan, heat the cream and bring it to a simmer. Pour the warm cream over the chopped chocolate. Let the mixture sit for a minute before stirring till smooth. Add vanilla essence to the ganache. Gently fold the cream cheese mixture with the ganache and then pour the batter over the chocolate barfi crust. Bake the cheesecake in a water bath (place the cheesecake pan in a larger square tin and pour hot water in the tin till it comes halfway up the sides of the pan). Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the centre is set. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around edge of the pan to loosen the cheesecake, then cool for 60 minutes longer. Garnish with cubes of chocolate barfi and roasted almond flakes.

Excerpted with permission from Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai, Rachel Goenka, HarperCollins.