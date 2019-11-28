This is a simple but delicious recipe that can be easily replicated at home. It has pineapple and coconut, two things I associate with Southern India, hence the name.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook Time

    05m

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Scotch whisky
  • 60 ml coconut water
  • 60 ml soda water
  • 15 ml pineapple syrup
  • 1 wedge of lime
  • Pinch of salt

Preparation

  1. In a tall glass, pour your favourite Scotch whisky.
  2. Fill the glass with lots of ice.
  3. Add a pinch of salt, followed by the pineapple syrup.
  4. Pour in the coconut water and soda water.
  5. Stir lightly to mix everything.
  6. Garnish with a fresh slice of pineapple or lime.
  7. Enjoy it with stir fried idli or any of your favourite snacks.

Akhilesh Sheoran

Akhilesh Sheoran is an award-winning mixologist with a soft spot for rum. He has competed in competitions such as the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge (in which he emerged as Asia Runner-up), Monkey Shoulder Bartender Challenge, and the world’s most prestigious bartending competition, Bacardi Legacy. He was India winner at the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition 2018 and made it to the Top Ocho (top 8) at the Bacardi Legacy global finals in Mexico City. He has manned the bar at Ek Bar as well as Perch Wine and Coffee Bar in New Delhi. He is currently working at Together at 12th.

