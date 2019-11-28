This is a simple but delicious recipe that can be easily replicated at home. It has pineapple and coconut, two things I associate with Southern India, hence the name.
-
Serves
1
-
Cook Time
05m
Ingredients
- 60 ml Scotch whisky
- 60 ml coconut water
- 60 ml soda water
- 15 ml pineapple syrup
- 1 wedge of lime
- Pinch of salt
Preparation
- In a tall glass, pour your favourite Scotch whisky.
- Fill the glass with lots of ice.
- Add a pinch of salt, followed by the pineapple syrup.
- Pour in the coconut water and soda water.
- Stir lightly to mix everything.
- Garnish with a fresh slice of pineapple or lime.
- Enjoy it with stir fried idli or any of your favourite snacks.