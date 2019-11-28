This is a simple but delicious recipe that can be easily replicated at home. It has pineapple and coconut, two things I associate with Southern India, hence the name.

Akhilesh Sheoran

Akhilesh Sheoran is an award-winning mixologist with a soft spot for rum. He has competed in competitions such as the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge (in which he emerged as Asia Runner-up), Monkey Shoulder Bartender Challenge, and the world’s most prestigious bartending competition, Bacardi Legacy. He was India winner at the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition 2018 and made it to the Top Ocho (top 8) at the Bacardi Legacy global finals in Mexico City. He has manned the bar at Ek Bar as well as Perch Wine and Coffee Bar in New Delhi. He is currently working at Together at 12th.