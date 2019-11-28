Macrolyun, or macaroni, found a place in the Sindhi culinary universe long before Partition, thanks to the Sindhi men who would travel around the world on business (the Sindhis are primarily a community of traders). Some Sindhis probably picked up the elbow macaroni in Europe or America and the women back home turned it into a delicious curry in the way they knew best. The bland pasta soaks up the flavours of the Sindhi onion-tomato gravy and pairs well with phoolpatasha and potatoes. The dish is made for many religious or celebratory occasions.

Serves 3

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients ¾ cup phoolpatasha or makhana

½ cup macaroni

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

3 onions, finely chopped

3-4 cloves of garlic

2-3 green chillies

2 large potatoes

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 inch piece of ginger

Salt to taste

Water to adjust consistency of gravy

Few sprigs of coriander

Preparation Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pressure cooker. Add the chopped onions, ginger and garlic. Sauté on medium flame until onions turn light brown. Add the tomatoes, chopped green chillies and salt. Cook until tomatoes soften. Stir in turmeric and coriander powder. Mix well. Pour in a cup of water and shut the pressure cooker. After one whistle, lower the flame and let the gravy cook for 5-8 minutes. Turn off the flame. Meanwhile, peel and cut the potatoes into large chunks. Smear them with salt and keep aside. When the pressure in the cooker subsides, whisk the gravy using a wooden whisk or churner. Toss in the potatoes and give it a thorough stir. Add another 2 to 3 cups of water and let the curry bubble on medium flame for a while. When the potatoes are half done, tip in the macaroni and makhana. You can dry roast or shallow fry the makhana before adding it to curry. Sprinkle in garam masala and chopped coriander leaves. Shut the cooker again and wait for one whistle. Lower the flame and let the curry cook under pressure for 2 minutes. Serve hot with Bhugha Chaawran, a typical Sindhi style of rice cooked with caramelised onions.