The Khari biscuit is as iconic as the Irani bakeries where it is sold. This puff or fan, whatever you’d like to call it, is typically had with chai. The reason I love the khari so much is its versatility. The texture is amazing. And you can pick any topping. My favourite is mushrooms-and-cheese. Put these on your khari biscuit and you can enjoy it anytime of the day.

Serves 20 pieces

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients 200 gm mushrooms

60 gm Amul cream

60 gm Cheddar cheese

50 gm green chillies

20 gm butter

20 khari biscuits

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated cheese and coriander for garnish

Preparation Preheat the oven at 200 degree Celsius. Wash and finely chop the mushrooms, green chillies and coriander. In a pan, add the butter along with a drop of oil, and then the green chillies and mushrooms. As soon as the mushrooms are added, sprinkle salt and pepper to release the water. Once the water has evaporated, pour in the cream, followed by the cheese. Let it all boil for two minutes, until it all comes together. Transfer to a bowl and let it cool slightly. Spread a tablespoon of this mixture on each khari biscuit. Arrange them on a tray. Grate more cheese on top and bake them in the pre-heated oven for 5 minutes, so that the cheese melts and acquires a golden tinge. Serve on a platter, garnished with coriander.