As a chef, I often come home late. After a busy day, sustained by an adrenaline rush, I find it difficult to sleep. Typically, while I wait to drift off, I watch movies or read late into the night. At midnight, the cravings hit hard. Usually, I crave salt. Potato chips used to be my favourite during these late hours, but after I invented this snack – made delectable by its different pockets of salt – there was no going back.
-
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
07m
Ingredients
- 200 gm puffed rice
- 50 gm bacon
- 40 gm aged Cheddar (I use Pondicherry Cheddar, about 3 years old)
- ½ tsp vegetable oil
- 1 Dalle Chilli (or a sharp green chilli)
Preparation
- Grease a pan with a few drops of vegetable oil and fry the bacon until crisp.
- Cut the bacon into thin strips. Reserve the fat in the pan.
- Cut the cheese into tiny cubes.
- Chop the chilli as fine as possible.
- In a dry bowl, add puffed rice, fried bacon, cubed cheese, chilli and a few drops of the reserved bacon fat.
- Give it a thorough mix.