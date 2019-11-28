As a chef, I often come home late. After a busy day, sustained by an adrenaline rush, I find it difficult to sleep. Typically, while I wait to drift off, I watch movies or read late into the night. At midnight, the cravings hit hard. Usually, I crave salt. Potato chips used to be my favourite during these late hours, but after I invented this snack – made delectable by its different pockets of salt – there was no going back.

Serves 2

Cook Time 07 m

Ingredients 200 gm puffed rice

50 gm bacon

40 gm aged Cheddar (I use Pondicherry Cheddar, about 3 years old)

½ tsp vegetable oil

1 Dalle Chilli (or a sharp green chilli)

Preparation Grease a pan with a few drops of vegetable oil and fry the bacon until crisp. Cut the bacon into thin strips. Reserve the fat in the pan. Cut the cheese into tiny cubes. Chop the chilli as fine as possible. In a dry bowl, add puffed rice, fried bacon, cubed cheese, chilli and a few drops of the reserved bacon fat. Give it a thorough mix.