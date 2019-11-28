This recipe came from the Mishing tribe, the second largest ethnic group in Assam. The Mishings are a riverine community and rice dominates their food. I had the opportunity to cook this dish for almost 1,000 people at a Mishing Majuli and they greatly appreciated the dish.

Serves 3

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients ½ kg chicken, cleaned and cut into pieces

3 tbsp mustard oil

3 tbsp powdered rice

2 tbsp ginger, chopped

2 tbsp garlic, chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tbsp black pepper powder

½ tbsp fresh turmeric paste

3 green chillies, chopped

2 onions, chopped

Salt to taste

Preparation Heat oil in a kadhai. Add the chopped onion, ginger and garlic. Fry well. Toss in the chicken pieces and continue to fry. Add salt and turmeric and keep frying on slow flame. After few minutes, pour in 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice powder slowly, little by little, and let it simmer for a few minutes. Stir continuously. Finally, add black pepper powder and chopped coriander leaves. Let it simmer until chicken is cooked through. Remove from fire and serve piping hot.