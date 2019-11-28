This recipe came from the Mishing tribe, the second largest ethnic group in Assam. The Mishings are a riverine community and rice dominates their food. I had the opportunity to cook this dish for almost 1,000 people at a Mishing Majuli and they greatly appreciated the dish.
-
Serves
3
-
Cook Time
30m
Ingredients
- ½ kg chicken, cleaned and cut into pieces
- 3 tbsp mustard oil
- 3 tbsp powdered rice
- 2 tbsp ginger, chopped
- 2 tbsp garlic, chopped
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 tbsp black pepper powder
- ½ tbsp fresh turmeric paste
- 3 green chillies, chopped
- 2 onions, chopped
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Heat oil in a kadhai. Add the chopped onion, ginger and garlic. Fry well.
- Toss in the chicken pieces and continue to fry.
- Add salt and turmeric and keep frying on slow flame.
- After few minutes, pour in 2 cups of water and bring to a boil.
- Stir in the rice powder slowly, little by little, and let it simmer for a few minutes. Stir continuously.
- Finally, add black pepper powder and chopped coriander leaves. Let it simmer until chicken is cooked through.
- Remove from fire and serve piping hot.