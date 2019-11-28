Paneer is one of my all-time favourite ingredients to work with. However, I wanted to make a paneer tikka that was a departure from the regular tikka most people know, and yet I wanted to stick to basic powdered spices. So, I used sweet basil and soft Philadelphia cheese to bring a whole new dimension to the dish. The dish is especially popular with my vegetarian customers at Kutir.
-
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
01h
Ingredients
- 200 gm cottage cheese, cut into cubes
- 100 gm sweet basil
- 50 gm spinach
- 50 gm fresh coriander
- 25 gm ginger
- 2 tbsp mango chutney
- 2 tbsp Philadelphia cheese
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tbsp fresh mint, finely chopped
- 6 cloves garlic
- 4 green chillies
- Salt to taste
- Chaat masala to taste
Preparation
- Make slits across the centre of the paneer cubes.
- In a bowl, combine mango chutney with finely chopped fresh mint. Stuff the slits on paneer cubes with this mixture.
- In a separate bowl, blitz basil, spinach, fresh coriander, green chillies, garlic and ginger.
- Add Philadelphia cheese, lime juice and salt, and pulse into a smooth thick marinade.
- Evenly and generously coat the stuffed paneer cubes with this marinade. Set aside for 30 minutes.
- Finally skewer the marinated paneer pieces and cook in a charcoal-fuelled tandoor for 8-10 minutes. Make sure the paneer is nicely charred.
- Serve hot with salad, a dash of lime juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala.