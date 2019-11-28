Paneer is one of my all-time favourite ingredients to work with. However, I wanted to make a paneer tikka that was a departure from the regular tikka most people know, and yet I wanted to stick to basic powdered spices. So, I used sweet basil and soft Philadelphia cheese to bring a whole new dimension to the dish. The dish is especially popular with my vegetarian customers at Kutir.

Serves 2

Cook Time 01 h

Ingredients 200 gm cottage cheese, cut into cubes

100 gm sweet basil

50 gm spinach

50 gm fresh coriander

25 gm ginger

2 tbsp mango chutney

2 tbsp Philadelphia cheese

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp fresh mint, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic

4 green chillies

Salt to taste

Chaat masala to taste

Preparation Make slits across the centre of the paneer cubes. In a bowl, combine mango chutney with finely chopped fresh mint. Stuff the slits on paneer cubes with this mixture. In a separate bowl, blitz basil, spinach, fresh coriander, green chillies, garlic and ginger. Add Philadelphia cheese, lime juice and salt, and pulse into a smooth thick marinade. Evenly and generously coat the stuffed paneer cubes with this marinade. Set aside for 30 minutes. Finally skewer the marinated paneer pieces and cook in a charcoal-fuelled tandoor for 8-10 minutes. Make sure the paneer is nicely charred. Serve hot with salad, a dash of lime juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala.