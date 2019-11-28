This our take on a Negroni and it’s made with an indigenous cashew spirit, a Goan’s favourite tipple. The rosemary-infused vermouth provides a beautiful aroma that complements the orange notes of Campari but keeps the intense fragrance of feni in check. This drink is smooth, fruity and tangy.
-
Serves
1
-
Cook Time
05m
Ingredients
- 30 ml feni or cashew spirit
- 20 ml Campari
- 20 ml rosemary-infused Martini Rosso
- Rosemary sprigs and orange peel for garnish
Preparation
- Pour in all ingredients in the quantities mentioned above in a shaker and stir it with ice. It is important to not stir for too long or else it will dilute the drink.
- Transfer to a rock glass or whisky glass with a cube of block ice.
- Garnish this with rosemary sprigs and orange peel. Serve.
Note: For rosemary-infused Matini Rosso, add a few rosemary sprigs to the Martini Rosso and keep for week. Strain and use.