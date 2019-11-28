This our take on a Negroni and it’s made with an indigenous cashew spirit, a Goan’s favourite tipple. The rosemary-infused vermouth provides a beautiful aroma that complements the orange notes of Campari but keeps the intense fragrance of feni in check. This drink is smooth, fruity and tangy.

Serves 1

Cook Time 05 m

Ingredients 30 ml feni or cashew spirit

20 ml Campari

20 ml rosemary-infused Martini Rosso

Rosemary sprigs and orange peel for garnish

Preparation Pour in all ingredients in the quantities mentioned above in a shaker and stir it with ice. It is important to not stir for too long or else it will dilute the drink. Transfer to a rock glass or whisky glass with a cube of block ice. Garnish this with rosemary sprigs and orange peel. Serve.

Note: For rosemary-infused Matini Rosso, add a few rosemary sprigs to the Martini Rosso and keep for week. Strain and use.