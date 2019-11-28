This our take on a Negroni and it’s made with an indigenous cashew spirit, a Goan’s favourite tipple. The rosemary-infused vermouth provides a beautiful aroma that complements the orange notes of Campari but keeps the intense fragrance of feni in check. This drink is smooth, fruity and tangy.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook Time

    05m

Ingredients

  • 30 ml feni or cashew spirit
  • 20 ml Campari
  • 20 ml rosemary-infused Martini Rosso
  • Rosemary sprigs and orange peel for garnish

Preparation

  1. Pour in all ingredients in the quantities mentioned above in a shaker and stir it with ice. It is important to not stir for too long or else it will dilute the drink.
  2. Transfer to a rock glass or whisky glass with a cube of block ice.
  3. Garnish this with rosemary sprigs and orange peel. Serve.

Note: For rosemary-infused Matini Rosso, add a few rosemary sprigs to the Martini Rosso and keep for week. Strain and use.

Rahul Raghav

Rahul Raghav

Rahul Raghav is the Beverage Manager at O Pedro and The Bombay Canteen. With several accolades under his belt, including the INCA Mixologist of the Year, Rahul can always be found behind the bar concocting something new. He often hosts masterclasses at O Pedro, teaching cocktail enthusiasts new tricks and sharing his knowhow on balancing flavours to get that perfect cocktail.

See more