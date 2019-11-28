An amaro-spiked version of the Espresso Martini made with a base of white rum. The addition of Fernet Branca provides a nice bitter backbone for the cocktail, along with providing a slight minty flavour akin to an After 8 chocolate, making it the perfect after-dinner cocktail.
-
Serves
1
-
Cook Time
05m
Ingredients
- 30 ml Havana Club rum
- 30 ml Espresso
- 10 ml Café Borgetti
- 10 ml Fernet Branca
- Few drops of Cinnamon Demerara syrup
- Nutmeg powder for garnish
Preparation
- Shake all the ingredients together with ice and check for balance of flavour.
- Pour into a sour glass and garnish with nutmeg dust.
- Note: Take about 2-3 cinnamon sticks and simmer them with demerara sugar until it reaches syrup consistency to make Cinnamon Demerara syrup.