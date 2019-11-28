An amaro-spiked version of the Espresso Martini made with a base of white rum. The addition of Fernet Branca provides a nice bitter backbone for the cocktail, along with providing a slight minty flavour akin to an After 8 chocolate, making it the perfect after-dinner cocktail.

Serves 1

Cook Time 05 m

Ingredients 30 ml Havana Club rum

30 ml Espresso

10 ml Café Borgetti

10 ml Fernet Branca

Few drops of Cinnamon Demerara syrup

Nutmeg powder for garnish

Preparation Shake all the ingredients together with ice and check for balance of flavour. Pour into a sour glass and garnish with nutmeg dust. Note: Take about 2-3 cinnamon sticks and simmer them with demerara sugar until it reaches syrup consistency to make Cinnamon Demerara syrup.