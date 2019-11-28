Kababs are my absolute favourite. Most people typically talk of their love for chicken tikka, but I love my gooler kabab and Bihari kabab as much. This particular Kacche Keeme ke Kabab is a favourite among the paternal side of my family and it’s often made at home. It is easy to make and doesn’t require any special tools. What I like about this particular recipe is the restrained use of spices, which allows the flavour of the meat to shine through.

Serves 4

Cook Time 40 m

Ingredients 400 gm minced mutton

2 tbsp papaya paste

2-3 tbsp roasted besan

1 tbsp roasted cumin powder

½ tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

6 cloves garlic, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1-inch ginger, chopped

Fresh mint leaves chopped (a few sprigs)

Fresh coriander leaves chopped (a few sprigs)

Salt to taste

Oil to deep fry

Preparation Squeeze out the excess moisture from the minced mutton. In a mixing bowl, marinate the mince with papaya paste, salt and green chillies for 2-3 hours. In the meantime, mix the onion, garlic, ginger, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, fresh mint leaves and fresh coriander leaves. Stir this mixture into the marinated mutton. Add roasted besan and salt, and mix well. Let it rest for 60 minutes. Make small disks out of the mixture and set aside. Heat oil in a deep-frying pan and fry these kababs until they are golden brown and cooked through. Drain on absorbent paper. Serve hot with mint chutney and onion rings.