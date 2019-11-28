Kababs are my absolute favourite. Most people typically talk of their love for chicken tikka, but I love my gooler kabab and Bihari kabab as much. This particular Kacche Keeme ke Kabab is a favourite among the paternal side of my family and it’s often made at home. It is easy to make and doesn’t require any special tools. What I like about this particular recipe is the restrained use of spices, which allows the flavour of the meat to shine through.
-
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
40m
Ingredients
- 400 gm minced mutton
- 2 tbsp papaya paste
- 2-3 tbsp roasted besan
- 1 tbsp roasted cumin powder
- ½ tbsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- 6 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1-inch ginger, chopped
- Fresh mint leaves chopped (a few sprigs)
- Fresh coriander leaves chopped (a few sprigs)
- Salt to taste
- Oil to deep fry
Preparation
- Squeeze out the excess moisture from the minced mutton.
- In a mixing bowl, marinate the mince with papaya paste, salt and green chillies for 2-3 hours.
- In the meantime, mix the onion, garlic, ginger, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, fresh mint leaves and fresh coriander leaves.
- Stir this mixture into the marinated mutton. Add roasted besan and salt, and mix well. Let it rest for 60 minutes.
- Make small disks out of the mixture and set aside.
- Heat oil in a deep-frying pan and fry these kababs until they are golden brown and cooked through. Drain on absorbent paper.
- Serve hot with mint chutney and onion rings.