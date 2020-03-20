Activated charcoal is widely considered a superfood. It is said to have been in use in ancient India, even though nowadays it is perceived as a foreign ingredient. I want to explore such ingredients by using them extensively and innovatively in Indian dishes. Kalappam is one creation made with activated charcoal.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients For Appam Batter 200 gm Pooni rice

9 gm activated charcoal

5 fenugreek seeds

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing pan For Stew 200 gm coconut milk powder

150 gm potatoes, diced small

150 gm cauliflower, cut into small florets

100 gm carrots, diced small

100 gm beans, chopped

100 gm onions, sliced

25 gm ginger, julienned

2 tbsp refined oil

1 tsp whole black pepper

10 whole green cardamoms

8 green chillies, slit

4 sprigs curry leaves For Basil Pesto 80 gm basil leaves

30 gm Parmesan

20 gm pine nuts

40 ml extra virgin olive oil

8 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

Preparation Wash and soak rice with methi seeds in enough water for 8 hours. Grind the rice into a fine paste and keep it in a dry, warm place for another 8 hours to ferment. Add the activated charcoal to the fermented batter, season it and mix well. To make the stew, heat oil in a vessel, temper with whole black peppercorns, green cardamom and curry leaves. Toss in sliced onions, ginger juliennes and slit green chillies. Sauté until the onions are translucent. Add all the vegetables and adjust seasoning. Mix the coconut milk powder and water and pour in the mixture. Let the stew simmer on low flame until all the vegetables are cooked through. In the meantime, grind up all the ingredients for pesto together into a paste. Once the stew is ready, stir in a tablespoon of the pesto and mix well. To make the appams, heat a cast iron kadhai well. Grease it with oil. With a ladle, pour batter into the pan and give it a swirl so it spreads out evenly in the kadhai. Cover it. When the appam starts leaving the sides, take it out and serve with pesto stew.