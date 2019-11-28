One of the restaurants I worked for used to host fun monthly competitions in the kitchen to boost the chefs’ creativity. Once we were asked to create a dish that combined two cuisines. I picked Mumbai and Mexico and created this dish which not only won the competition but also got featured on the menu of many of their special meals. The simplicity of the ingredients and the similarity in the flavours really make the dish come together. Also, the karonda (carvandah) is a fun, unusual ingredient to work with and it amplifies the flavours.

Serves 2

Cook Time 04 h

Ingredients For Tostadas 2 large tortillas For Stuffing 250 gm minced chicken

75 gm hung curd

1 ½ tbsp coriander, chopped

1 tbsp ginger, chopped

1 tbsp Peri Peri seasoning

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cumin powder

5-6 cloves garlic, chopped

3-4 green chillies, minced

1 onion, chopped

Zest of half a lime

Oil to sear

Salt and pepper to taste For Koshimbir 50 gm hung curd

1½ tbsp coriander, chopped

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tomato, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1-2 green chillies, chopped

½ avocado, chopped

Salt to taste For Karonda Slaw 50 gm chilled lettuce, julienned

5-6 karonda, thinly sliced

Salt and red chilli powder to taste

Preparation Using a round cutter, divide the big tortillas into 6 small circles. For Stuffing In a bowl, whisk the hung curd with turmeric, cumin, salt, pepper and minced chillies. In another bowl, combine the chicken with chopped onions, garlic, coriander, ginger, and lime zest. Pour the yogurt mix into bowl with chicken and mix thoroughly. Let it marinate for 2-3 hours at least. Once it is marinated, make little patties out of the mince. Heat oil in a pan and fry the patties, flipping to ensure each one is cooked through. For Koshimbir Mix everything, except the avocado, together. Once done, add in the avocado and mix very gently to avoid mushing it. For The Slaw Soak the lettuce and karonda in icy water for a few minutes. Drain and dust with salt and chilli powder. To Serve Heat the tortillas discs in a pan. Top each disc with a patty and a generous amount of the koshimbir. Top with the slaw and serve hot.