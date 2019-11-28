The dish is evocative of the Roman times, when shepherds would take their flock to graze in the Apennine mountains in the spring and summer months. For sustenance, they would carry dried homemade pasta and make cheese out of the sheep’s milk. Cacio e Pepe means “cheese and pepper” in several central Italian dialects. This traditional Cacio e Pepe takes about 20-25 minutes to make, with three easy ingredients. It is this simplicity and technique that makes the dish a favourite all over Italy.

Serves 2

Cook Time 25 m

Ingredients 100 gm spaghetti alla chitarra

35-40 gm Parmesan

20 gm butter

20 gm black pepper

5 l salted water

15 ml olive oil

Salt to taste

Preparation Boil the spaghetti in salted water until its cooked al dente. Place a pan over medium flame, pour in some olive oil along with the butter, and add some freshly crushed black pepper. Throw in the boiled spaghetti along with some of the water from the pasta. Toss the pasta, so that everything comes together. Serve topped with grated Parmesan and drizzle of olive oil.