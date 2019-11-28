This dish is reminiscent of the villages of Odisha and the Basque countryside. It takes inspiration from Chhena Poda, a signature dessert of Odisha, in which sweetened cottage cheese is wrapped in sal leaves. Across the eastern state, you can see it being cooked in charcoal ovens at roadside eateries. A similar cheesecake is made, quite in the same way, in quaint street-side bakeries across the Basque countryside in Spain.
-
Serves
6
-
Cook Time
01h
Ingredients
- 600 gm cream cheese
- 275 gm sugar
- 15 gm flour
- 300 ml cream
- 4 eggs
Preparation
- Preheat oven at 200 degree Celsius.
- Mix together cream cheese, cream and sugar.
- Break in and combine the eggs, one at a time. Fold in flour.
- Pour the batter into a lined mould and bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes.
- Once done, let it cool down to room temperature, cut into wedges, and serve.