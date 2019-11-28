This dish is reminiscent of the villages of Odisha and the Basque countryside. It takes inspiration from Chhena Poda, a signature dessert of Odisha, in which sweetened cottage cheese is wrapped in sal leaves. Across the eastern state, you can see it being cooked in charcoal ovens at roadside eateries. A similar cheesecake is made, quite in the same way, in quaint street-side bakeries across the Basque countryside in Spain.

Serves 6

Cook Time 01 h

Ingredients 600 gm cream cheese

275 gm sugar

15 gm flour

300 ml cream

4 eggs

Preparation Preheat oven at 200 degree Celsius. Mix together cream cheese, cream and sugar. Break in and combine the eggs, one at a time. Fold in flour. Pour the batter into a lined mould and bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes. Once done, let it cool down to room temperature, cut into wedges, and serve.