This dish is reminiscent of the villages of Odisha and the Basque countryside. It takes inspiration from Chhena Poda, a signature dessert of Odisha, in which sweetened cottage cheese is wrapped in sal leaves. Across the eastern state, you can see it being cooked in charcoal ovens at roadside eateries. A similar cheesecake is made, quite in the same way, in quaint street-side bakeries across the Basque countryside in Spain.

  • Serves

    6

  • Cook Time

    01h

Ingredients

  • 600 gm cream cheese
  • 275 gm sugar
  • 15 gm flour
  • 300 ml cream
  • 4 eggs

Preparation

  1. Preheat oven at 200 degree Celsius.
  2. Mix together cream cheese, cream and sugar.
  3. Break in and combine the eggs, one at a time. Fold in flour.
  4. Pour the batter into a lined mould and bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes.
  5. Once done, let it cool down to room temperature, cut into wedges, and serve.

Dhruv Oberoi

Dhruv Oberoi

Dhruv Oberoi’s first culinary assignment was at Olive Bar & Kitchen, New Delhi, as a management trainee in 2006. Today, he has the reins of its kitchen as Head Chef. In between the two stints, Oberoi, a graduate of the Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management, worked in several distinguished kitchens in India and abroad, and trained under the legendary Ferran and Albert Adria at their restaurant 41 Gardos (now Enigma) and Tickets in Barcelona, Spain.

