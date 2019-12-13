This is my mother’s recipe and my go-to dish on every day off. It’s a coconut milk-based chicken curry, flavoured with warm spices that are hand-pounded in a mortar with pestle. The secret ingredient in it is lots and lots of love.
-
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
40m
Ingredients
- 1 kg boneless chicken leg
- 400 ml coconut milk
- 200 ml tomato puree
- 2 tbsp whole coriander
- 1 tbsp whole black pepper
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 15 curry leaves
- 6 garlic cloves
- 6 cloves
- 5 whole red chillies
- 2 small sticks of cinnamon
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 piece of ginger
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Dry roast all the whole dry spices in a pan and then pound coarsely in a mortar with pestle.
- Grind the dry roasted masalas with the ginger and garlic into a coarse paste in a mixer grinder.
- Heat oil in a pan, add curry leaves and the masala paste. Sauté for 10 minutes.
- Pour in the tomato puree, followed by turmeric powder and cumin powder. Cook for another 10 minutes.
- Toss in the chicken and sauté for a few minutes.
- Add the coconut milk and simmer the curry for another 10 minutes.
- Serve hot with rice.