This is my mother’s recipe and my go-to dish on every day off. It’s a coconut milk-based chicken curry, flavoured with warm spices that are hand-pounded in a mortar with pestle. The secret ingredient in it is lots and lots of love.

Serves 4

Cook Time 40 m

Ingredients 1 kg boneless chicken leg

400 ml coconut milk

200 ml tomato puree

2 tbsp whole coriander

1 tbsp whole black pepper

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

15 curry leaves

6 garlic cloves

6 cloves

5 whole red chillies

2 small sticks of cinnamon

2 bay leaves

1 piece of ginger

Salt to taste

Preparation Dry roast all the whole dry spices in a pan and then pound coarsely in a mortar with pestle. Grind the dry roasted masalas with the ginger and garlic into a coarse paste in a mixer grinder. Heat oil in a pan, add curry leaves and the masala paste. Sauté for 10 minutes. Pour in the tomato puree, followed by turmeric powder and cumin powder. Cook for another 10 minutes. Toss in the chicken and sauté for a few minutes. Add the coconut milk and simmer the curry for another 10 minutes. Serve hot with rice.