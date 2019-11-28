This dish comes from the South Konkan region of Maharashtra and Goa. I spent almost four years in Mumbai studying at the Institute of Hotel Management, during which time I sampled some fantastic Malvani cuisine. My friends and I would frequent Highway Gomantak, which remains one of my favourite places for Malvani food. This dish is evocative of those times.
-
Serves
6
-
Cook Time
01h
Ingredients
For Malvani Masala
- 4 tbsp coconut milk
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 6 black peppercorns
- 6 cloves
- 4-5 dry red chillies
- 2 bay leaf
- 1 cinnamon stick
- ½ nutmeg
Other Ingredients
- 1 kg chicken
- 4 tbsp refined oil
- 5-6 garlic cloves
- 1-inch ginger
- 4 medium onions, chopped
- Fistful of grated coconut
- Handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Preparation
- In a pan, on medium heat, dry roast all the ingredients for the Malvani masala, except the ginger garlic.
- Grind the spices together in a blender to make the masala.
- Finely chop ginger and garlic.
- Pour oil into a deep pan or kadai. Once it is heated, add the ginger and garlic. Sauté well.
- Toss in the chopped onions and sauté until the onions are golden brown.
- Now add the Malvani masala and sauté well.
- Add the chicken pieces and continue cooking for 25 or 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Garnish with grated coconut and chopped fresh coriander.
- Serve hot.