This dish comes from the South Konkan region of Maharashtra and Goa. I spent almost four years in Mumbai studying at the Institute of Hotel Management, during which time I sampled some fantastic Malvani cuisine. My friends and I would frequent Highway Gomantak, which remains one of my favourite places for Malvani food. This dish is evocative of those times.

Serves 6

Cook Time 01 h

Ingredients For Malvani Masala 4 tbsp coconut milk

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

6 black peppercorns

6 cloves

4-5 dry red chillies

2 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

½ nutmeg Other Ingredients 1 kg chicken

4 tbsp refined oil

5-6 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

4 medium onions, chopped

Fistful of grated coconut

Handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Preparation In a pan, on medium heat, dry roast all the ingredients for the Malvani masala, except the ginger garlic. Grind the spices together in a blender to make the masala. Finely chop ginger and garlic. Pour oil into a deep pan or kadai. Once it is heated, add the ginger and garlic. Sauté well. Toss in the chopped onions and sauté until the onions are golden brown. Now add the Malvani masala and sauté well. Add the chicken pieces and continue cooking for 25 or 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Garnish with grated coconut and chopped fresh coriander. Serve hot.