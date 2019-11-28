This dish comes from the South Konkan region of Maharashtra and Goa. I spent almost four years in Mumbai studying at the Institute of Hotel Management, during which time I sampled some fantastic Malvani cuisine. My friends and I would frequent Highway Gomantak, which remains one of my favourite places for Malvani food. This dish is evocative of those times.

  • Serves

    6

  • Cook Time

    01h

Ingredients

For Malvani Masala

  • 4 tbsp coconut milk
  • 1 tsp coriander seeds
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • 6 black peppercorns
  • 6 cloves
  • 4-5 dry red chillies
  • 2 bay leaf
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • ½ nutmeg

Other Ingredients

  • 1 kg chicken
  • 4 tbsp refined oil
  • 5-6 garlic cloves
  • 1-inch ginger
  • 4 medium onions, chopped
  • Fistful of grated coconut
  • Handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Preparation

  1. In a pan, on medium heat, dry roast all the ingredients for the Malvani masala, except the ginger garlic.
  2. Grind the spices together in a blender to make the masala.
  3. Finely chop ginger and garlic.
  4. Pour oil into a deep pan or kadai. Once it is heated, add the ginger and garlic. Sauté well.
  5. Toss in the chopped onions and sauté until the onions are golden brown.
  6. Now add the Malvani masala and sauté well.
  7. Add the chicken pieces and continue cooking for 25 or 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
  8. Garnish with grated coconut and chopped fresh coriander.
  9. Serve hot.

Pawan Bisht

Pawan Bisht

Chef Pawan Bisht is the Corporate Chef at One8 by Virat, Mango, Verandah and Fat Cat Bistro in New Delhi. A graduate of the Institute of Hotel Management in Mumbai, he has previously headed Olive Beach in New Delhi and helped launch restaurants like SodaBottleOpenerWala, Junglee Billee and others. European cuisine is his strength, but by his own admission, his heart lies in regional Indian food.

