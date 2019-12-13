This is my take on the Assamese black sesame chicken. The original dish, which gets its zing from the earthy, rustic flavours of black sesame, is rather popular in Assam. My version is simple. It can be cooked in no time and can be served both as an appetiser or a side with the main course.

Serves 4

Cook Time 35 m

Ingredients 500 gm boneless chicken thigh (cut into 25-30 gm pieces)

¾ cup soaked and cleaned black sesame seeds

½ cup mustard oil

2 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp ginger paste

½ tsp turmeric powder

3-4 green chillies

Salt to taste

Handful of fresh coriander

Preparation In a blender, toss in all the ingredients, except the chicken, and grind them into a fine paste. Marinate the chicken pieces with this paste for at least 15 minutes. Grill the chicken in a tandoor or an oven. Or grill it on stove top. Serve hot with a dip of your choice. The Bengali kasundi goes particularly well with this.