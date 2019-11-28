Kauri is a kind of shell pasta that is typically added to a flavourful broth of meat and vegetables, most commonly in Darjeeling and Sikkim. I discovered it on a trip to Sikkim, where I was invited for a meal at a fellow chef’s home. I joined the members of his family in rolling the kauri and we later got together to indulge in a hearty meal of kauri dunked in a broth.

Serves 4

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients For Kauri 500 gm refined flour

½ tsp baking powder

2 beaten eggs

Water as required For The Broth 1 l chicken stock

200 gm chicken leg boneless, diced

4 tbsp raw onion paste

2 tbsp ginger paste

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp refined oil

1 tbsp garlic paste

½ tbsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste For Topping 1 tsp chopped coriander

1 tsp chopped onion

½ tsp red chilli flakes

½ tsp chilli oil

4 lemon wedges

Preparation For Kauri Combine all the ingredients together and knead into a soft dough. Let it rest for half an hour. Make small balls of about 2-3 gm each, flatten between the palms, and roll back to form a shell. Boil the shells in hot water until cooked through. Strain and keep aside. Use as required. For Stock Marinate the chicken with salt, turmeric and chilli powder. Keep aside for half an hour. Heat oil in a pan and sauté the marinated chicken. Add the ginger, garlic, onion and tomato paste, and continue sautéing for some time. Stir in rest of the seasoning. Continue to sauté. Pour in the chicken stock and simmer for about half an hour. Adjust seasoning before taking off heat. For Assembly In a bowl, assemble the kauri and the chicken, pour the piping hot stock over it. Add the toppings and serve hot.