Kauri is a kind of shell pasta that is typically added to a flavourful broth of meat and vegetables, most commonly in Darjeeling and Sikkim. I discovered it on a trip to Sikkim, where I was invited for a meal at a fellow chef’s home. I joined the members of his family in rolling the kauri and we later got together to indulge in a hearty meal of kauri dunked in a broth.
-
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
For Kauri
- 500 gm refined flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 2 beaten eggs
- Water as required
For The Broth
- 1 l chicken stock
- 200 gm chicken leg boneless, diced
- 4 tbsp raw onion paste
- 2 tbsp ginger paste
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tbsp refined oil
- 1 tbsp garlic paste
- ½ tbsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
For Topping
- 1 tsp chopped coriander
- 1 tsp chopped onion
- ½ tsp red chilli flakes
- ½ tsp chilli oil
- 4 lemon wedges
Preparation
For Kauri
- Combine all the ingredients together and knead into a soft dough. Let it rest for half an hour.
- Make small balls of about 2-3 gm each, flatten between the palms, and roll back to form a shell.
- Boil the shells in hot water until cooked through. Strain and keep aside. Use as required.
For Stock
- Marinate the chicken with salt, turmeric and chilli powder. Keep aside for half an hour.
- Heat oil in a pan and sauté the marinated chicken.
- Add the ginger, garlic, onion and tomato paste, and continue sautéing for some time.
- Stir in rest of the seasoning. Continue to sauté.
- Pour in the chicken stock and simmer for about half an hour.
- Adjust seasoning before taking off heat.
For Assembly
- In a bowl, assemble the kauri and the chicken, pour the piping hot stock over it.
- Add the toppings and serve hot.