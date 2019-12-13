Every Diwali, I experimented with traditional flavours and I loved doing it so much that I started developing different confections for different festivals. Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai is the product of seven years of experimentation, toil and quirk. The inspiration is simple – elevating mithai in a fun way by taking our favourites and jazzing them up! Mithai is amazing on its own, but there is so much more that you can do with it.

Ingredients 200 gm kesar peda

10 gm cream cheese

10 gm icing sugar Coating 100 gm powdered sugar

Preparation Mash the kesar peda in a bowl using the back of a spoon or a fork. Ensure the mithai is at room temperature, so that it mashes easily. Add the icing sugar and cream cheese and mix till it forms a paste-like consistency. Refrigerate the filling for approximately 30 minutes. Measure 15 gm of filling for each truffle and roll into balls. Store the truffles in an airtight container in the fridge till you are ready to serve. To serve, bring the truffles to room temperature and toss them in powdered sugar. They look stunning served on a beautiful silver tray, rolled in powdered sugar. Toss a few strands of saffron into the powdered sugar to create a more dazzling impact. These truffles can keep for a week in the fridge.

Excerpted with permission from Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai, Rachel Goenka, HarperCollins.