Every Diwali, I experimented with traditional flavours and I loved doing it so much that I started developing different confections for different festivals. Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai is the product of seven years of experimentation, toil and quirk. The inspiration is simple – elevating mithai in a fun way by taking our favourites and jazzing them up! Mithai is amazing on its own, but there is so much more that you can do with it.

Ingredients

  • 200 gm kesar peda 
  • 10 gm cream cheese 
  • 10 gm icing sugar

Coating

  • 100 gm powdered sugar

Preparation

  1. Mash the kesar peda in a bowl using the back of a spoon or a fork. Ensure the mithai is at room temperature, so that it mashes easily.
  2. Add the icing sugar and cream cheese and mix till it forms a paste-like consistency. Refrigerate the filling for approximately 30 minutes.
  3. Measure 15 gm of filling for each truffle and roll into balls. Store the truffles in an airtight container in the fridge till you are ready to serve.
  4. To serve, bring the truffles to room temperature and toss them in powdered sugar. They look stunning served on a beautiful silver tray, rolled in powdered sugar. Toss a few strands of saffron into the powdered sugar to create a more dazzling impact.
  5. These truffles can keep for a week in the fridge.

Excerpted with permission from Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai, Rachel Goenka, HarperCollins.

Rachel Goenka

Rachel Goenka is the Founder and CEO of The Chocolate Spoon Company, which owns and operates award-winning restaurants across Mumbai and Pune, including The Sassy Spoon, House of Mandarin, Wicked China and Baraza Bars & Bites. She is also the talent behind Sassy Teaspoon, a chain of quaint bakeries & patisseries. Declared ‘Young Restaurateur of the Year’ at the Restaurant India Awards in 2018, Rachel was named one of the ‘30 Women Entrepreneurs to Watch in India’ by The CEO Magazine in 2018. A graduate of Journalism and English from the Pennsylvania State University, Rachel attended Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland, where she trained under celebrity chef Rachel Allen. She then moved to Le Cordon Bleu in London to specialize in patisserie. Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai is her debut as an author.

