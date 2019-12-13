Every Diwali, I experimented with traditional flavours and I loved doing it so much that I started developing different confections for different festivals. Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai is the product of seven years of experimentation, toil and quirk. The inspiration is simple – elevating mithai in a fun way by taking our favourites and jazzing them up! Mithai is amazing on its own, but there is so much more that you can do with it.
Ingredients
- 200 gm kesar peda
- 10 gm cream cheese
- 10 gm icing sugar
Coating
- 100 gm powdered sugar
Preparation
- Mash the kesar peda in a bowl using the back of a spoon or a fork. Ensure the mithai is at room temperature, so that it mashes easily.
- Add the icing sugar and cream cheese and mix till it forms a paste-like consistency. Refrigerate the filling for approximately 30 minutes.
- Measure 15 gm of filling for each truffle and roll into balls. Store the truffles in an airtight container in the fridge till you are ready to serve.
- To serve, bring the truffles to room temperature and toss them in powdered sugar. They look stunning served on a beautiful silver tray, rolled in powdered sugar. Toss a few strands of saffron into the powdered sugar to create a more dazzling impact.
- These truffles can keep for a week in the fridge.
Excerpted with permission from Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai, Rachel Goenka, HarperCollins.