The scenic beauty of Kashmir is only rivalled by its cuisine, which offers an infinite and sumptuous variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies – perhaps nowhere else in India can one find food as unique and elaborate, which pampers the taste buds of the most fastidious of gourmets. It is born of the marriage of the rich, cultural heritage of the land and diverse influences – Hindu, Buddhist, Afghan, Mughal, Sikh and British. Kashmiri cuisine is of two distinct types – wazwaan is the food of the Muslims, and the Pandits have their traditional butta. They share a love for lamb; wood fire to cook their mouth-watering delicacies, of which many are common to both. What is very evident is that both have been greatly influenced by the Mughlai style of cooking.

Ingredients 3 cups Basmati rice, washed For the stock 15 black cardamoms

8 green cardamoms

6 large bones from the leg of lamb

5 bay leaves

4 cinnamon sticks, 2-inch each

15 cups water

1½ cups onions, sliced, fried until brown, drained

½ cup desi ghee

2½ tbsp fennel seeds

¾ tbsp black cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Preparation For the stock, bring all the ingredients (except the onion) to the boil in a deep pan. Cover and continue to boil for 15-18 minutes. Now add the browned onions and boil for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and keep aside to cool. Strain the stock through a muslin cloth to get 7 cups stock. Add more water, if required. Keep aside. Discard the bones and whole spices. Bring the strained stock to the boil in a deep pan, add the rice, black cumin seeds and green cardamoms. Bring the mixture to the boil, then reduce the heat and cook until the rice is three-fourths done. Heat the ghee in another pan; when hot, pour in the rice mixture. Cover the pan with a tight lid and cook on very low heat until the rice is cooked just right.

