I absolutely love stuffed tandoori aloo. When I last changed the menu at Sequel, my bistro in Bandra, I wanted to create something like that, but with the organic produce coming from the Sequel greenhouse to achieve modern flavours. The spotlight had to be on the sweet potato. That’s how this dish was born. I, of course, added avocado to the dish because #AvocadoMakesEverythingBetter. And the reason for including lacto-fermented, probiotic-rich sauerkraut and cashew cheese was to add acidity to an otherwise sweet dish.

Serves 4

Cook Time 01 h

Ingredients 4 medium sweet potatoes For the chickpea filling 75 gm chickpeas, soaked overnight and then boiled for 40 minutes

120 gm heirloom tomatoes, pureed

60 gm onion, diced

5 gm ginger, minced

60 ml water

20 ml lime juice

15 ml coconut oil

½ tsp freshly grated turmeric

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp cumin powder

2 garlic cloves, minced

A bunch of parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation Pierce the skin of the sweet potatoes and roast at 175 degrees for 45-60 minutes (depending on the size). While the sweet potatoes are roasting, make the filling. Add 15 ml of coconut oil to a pan with garlic, ginger, turmeric and mustard seeds. Cook the spices on simmer for 3-4 minutes, until fragrant. Add onions to the spices and sauté until translucent. Toss in pureed tomatoes, chickpeas, Kashmiri red chilli powder and cumin powder. Cook for 5 minutes and add water to the mixture. Cook on gentle heat for another 10 minutes. Turn off the gas. Add lemon juice and freshly chopped parsley. To Serve Slit the sweet potatoes. Scoop out some flesh for the stuffing. Mix the scooped flesh with the filling. Stuff the potatoes with the filling. Roast at 175 degrees for 5 minutes. I love having these with fermented cashew cheese, sauerkraut, Kashmiri chilli oil and smashed avocado. You can also enjoy this with freshly made guacamole, wild arugula and habanero.