I absolutely love stuffed tandoori aloo. When I last changed the menu at Sequel, my bistro in Bandra, I wanted to create something like that, but with the organic produce coming from the Sequel greenhouse to achieve modern flavours. The spotlight had to be on the sweet potato. That’s how this dish was born. I, of course, added avocado to the dish because #AvocadoMakesEverythingBetter. And the reason for including lacto-fermented, probiotic-rich sauerkraut and cashew cheese was to add acidity to an otherwise sweet dish.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    01h

Ingredients

  • 4 medium sweet potatoes

For the chickpea filling

  • 75 gm chickpeas, soaked overnight and then boiled for 40 minutes
  • 120 gm heirloom tomatoes, pureed
  • 60 gm onion, diced
  • 5 gm ginger, minced
  • 60 ml water
  • 20 ml lime juice
  • 15 ml coconut oil
  • ½ tsp freshly grated turmeric
  • ½ tsp mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • ½ tsp cumin powder
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • A bunch of parsley, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

  1. Pierce the skin of the sweet potatoes and roast at 175 degrees for 45-60 minutes (depending on the size).
  2. While the sweet potatoes are roasting, make the filling. Add 15 ml of coconut oil to a pan with garlic, ginger, turmeric and mustard seeds. Cook the spices on simmer for 3-4 minutes, until fragrant.
  3. Add onions to the spices and sauté until translucent.
  4. Toss in pureed tomatoes, chickpeas, Kashmiri red chilli powder and cumin powder. Cook for 5 minutes and add water to the mixture. Cook on gentle heat for another 10 minutes.
  5. Turn off the gas. Add lemon juice and freshly chopped parsley.

To Serve

  1. Slit the sweet potatoes. Scoop out some flesh for the stuffing.
  2. Mix the scooped flesh with the filling. Stuff the potatoes with the filling. Roast at 175 degrees for 5 minutes.
  3. I love having these with fermented cashew cheese, sauerkraut, Kashmiri chilli oil and smashed avocado. You can also enjoy this with freshly made guacamole, wild arugula and habanero.
Vanika Choudhary

Vanika Choudhary

For Vanika Choudhary, eating organic was a way of life, ever since she was a child. Growing up in Kashmir and then Jammu, Vanika and her family were used to growing their own produce, composting, cooking with the freshest produce and foraging seasonal ingredients. Though not a trained chef, Vanika is passionate about cooking and using the best quality ingredients available. She opened Sequel in Bandra – the flagship property – in June 2016, followed by the Kala Ghoda space in August 2017. It is her way to return to her roots, and embrace her culinary philosophy of eating clean.

See more