A couple of years back, I developed diabetes, because of which it became difficult for me to taste desserts and relish them as I used to. For the launch of my cafe, I was working on a menu of healthy desserts that contrasted with natural fructose found in fruits and vegetables. This recipe, based on my craving to have something sweet and yet healthy, was one of the creations. I love it because it is different and has some of my favourite ingredients – berries, champagne, rose – and is flavoured with natural beetroot juice and lychee. A cooling and light dessert, it became a favourite among our patrons at La Folie.

Serves 8

Cook Time 1 h Plus 20 mins for prepping

Ingredients For Rose Panna Cotta 500 gm milk

50 gm lychee puree

50 gm rose petals

1.75 gm agar-agar For Champagne Caviar Calcium Chloride Bath 250 gm water

¼ tsp calcium chloride salt Mock Caviar Solution 140 gm Champagne Rose

60 gm water For Beetroot Mixed Berries Consumé 100 gm cooked beetroot

60 gm fresh raspberry

60 gm fresh strawberry

6 gm stevia syrup

4 gm agar-agar

7-8 pieces of mixed red berries per bowl

Juice of half a lemon For Raspberry And Champagne Shot 1:1 ratio of raspberry and champagne For Beetroot Bubble Sugar 50 gm isomalt

5 ml beetroot juice

Preparation For Rose Panna Cotta Blend the rose petals and milk. Heat till lukewarm and let it infuse for an hour.

Strain the milk, add the lychee puree, heat until hot (but not to simmer boil). Add agar-agar, blend once again with a hand blender. Re-heat till simmer boil. Let the panna cotta cool down and then pour it into a mould to set. For Champagne Caviar Blend the water and calcium chloride salt till the salt dissolves.

Blend the Champagne Rose and water till it is completely mixed. Pour the mix into a sauce bottle and with a syringe, pipe droplets into the calcium chloride bath. For Beetroot Mixed Berries Consumé Slow cook boiled beetroots, raspberry and strawberries in a bain marie.

Add the lemon juice and stevia as desired. With help of a muslin cloth, strain the consumé in a bowl over a couple of hours. Set the consumé in the glass bowl with agar-agar as a gelling agent. Add 7-8 pieces of fresh red berries. For Beetroot Bubble Sugar Spread the isomalt on a silicon mat, splatter around some beetroot juice.

Bake at 180 degree Celsius in the oven. Cool down and use for garnish. To Serve Invert the panna cotta in the set consumé. Place some red berries if desired. Add 2 tsp of champagne caviar. Insert the shot and decorate with bubble sugar. Serve a la minute.