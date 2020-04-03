I have tried various cuisines, and discovered many magical things about them, but my favourites still remain grilled and roasted foods. I not only love eating them, but also making them. It is a delight to try different combinations of spices on different vegetables and meats. Lal Mirch Ka Paneer Tikka is a result of one of those experiments. It is one of my favourites and the diners at Paasha love it because it goes perfectly with any beverage.

Ingredients 900 gm malai paneer, thickly sliced

75 gm onion, diced

75 gm capsicum, diced

70 gm hung yogurt

70 gm tomato, diced

30 gm cream

30 gm salt

20 gm Kashmiri chilli paste

20 gm mustard oil

20 gm red chilli powder

15 gm garam masala

15 gm elaichi powder

5 gm kasuri methi

10 ml lemon juice

Preparation Start by cutting the paneer, onions, capsicum and tomatoes into thick slices. Beat the hung yogurt in a large bowl until smooth. Mix all other ingredients into the yogurt – Kashmiri chilli paste, mustard oil, cream, elaichi powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, lemon juice, kasuri methi and salt. Into this marinade add the pieces of paneer, onions, capsicum and tomatoes. Coat them generously and set aside for 15 minutes. Skewer these marinated pieces and cook them in a charcoal-fuelled tandoor for 10 minutes. Make sure the paneer is nicely charred. Serve hot with a dash of lime juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala, accompanied with salad and fresh cilantro mint chutney.