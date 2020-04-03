I have tried various cuisines, and discovered many magical things about them, but my favourites still remain grilled and roasted foods. I not only love eating them, but also making them. It is a delight to try different combinations of spices on different vegetables and meats. Lal Mirch Ka Paneer Tikka is a result of one of those experiments. It is one of my favourites and the diners at Paasha love it because it goes perfectly with any beverage.
Ingredients
- 900 gm malai paneer, thickly sliced
- 75 gm onion, diced
- 75 gm capsicum, diced
- 70 gm hung yogurt
- 70 gm tomato, diced
- 30 gm cream
- 30 gm salt
- 20 gm Kashmiri chilli paste
- 20 gm mustard oil
- 20 gm red chilli powder
- 15 gm garam masala
- 15 gm elaichi powder
- 5 gm kasuri methi
- 10 ml lemon juice
Preparation
- Start by cutting the paneer, onions, capsicum and tomatoes into thick slices.
- Beat the hung yogurt in a large bowl until smooth.
- Mix all other ingredients into the yogurt – Kashmiri chilli paste, mustard oil, cream, elaichi powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, lemon juice, kasuri methi and salt.
- Into this marinade add the pieces of paneer, onions, capsicum and tomatoes. Coat them generously and set aside for 15 minutes.
- Skewer these marinated pieces and cook them in a charcoal-fuelled tandoor for 10 minutes. Make sure the paneer is nicely charred.
- Serve hot with a dash of lime juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala, accompanied with salad and fresh cilantro mint chutney.