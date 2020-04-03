I have tried various cuisines, and discovered many magical things about them, but my favourites still remain grilled and roasted foods. I not only love eating them, but also making them. It is a delight to try different combinations of spices on different vegetables and meats. Lal Mirch Ka Paneer Tikka is a result of one of those experiments. It is one of my favourites and the diners at Paasha love it because it goes perfectly with any beverage.

Ingredients

  • 900 gm malai paneer, thickly sliced
  • 75 gm onion, diced
  • 75 gm capsicum, diced
  • 70 gm hung yogurt
  • 70 gm tomato, diced
  • 30 gm cream
  • 30 gm salt
  • 20 gm Kashmiri chilli paste
  • 20 gm mustard oil
  • 20 gm red chilli powder
  • 15 gm garam masala
  • 15 gm elaichi powder
  • 5 gm kasuri methi
  • 10 ml lemon juice

Preparation

  1. Start by cutting the paneer, onions, capsicum and tomatoes into thick slices.
  2. Beat the hung yogurt in a large bowl until smooth.
  3. Mix all other ingredients into the yogurt – Kashmiri chilli paste, mustard oil, cream, elaichi powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, lemon juice, kasuri methi and salt.
  4. Into this marinade add the pieces of paneer, onions, capsicum and tomatoes. Coat them generously and set aside for 15 minutes.
  5. Skewer these marinated pieces and cook them in a charcoal-fuelled tandoor for 10 minutes. Make sure the paneer is nicely charred.
  6. Serve hot with a dash of lime juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala, accompanied with salad and fresh cilantro mint chutney.
Jatin Gautam

Jatin Gautam

Jatin Gautam is an experienced chef with a successful career in the hospitality industry. He is a strong operations professional with a Bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from the Institute of Advanced Management, Goa. Jatin has worked in iconic restaurants at Hyatt Regency, Imperial Hotel and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. Currently, he is the Chef De Cuisine at Paasha, JW Marriott Pune.

