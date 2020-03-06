This is a tangy rice dish. Unique to the Jews, it is prepared mainly during festivals and events of celebration.
Ingredients
- 2 cups basmati rice
- ½ cup peanuts or cashew nuts
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 tbsp chickpea lentils
- 1 tsp black mustard seeds
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp ginger
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 green chillies, chopped
- Juice of 1 large lime
- A few peppercorns
- A large pinch of cumin seeds
- Coriander leaves for garnish
Preparation
- Cook the rice with the turmeric and salt and keep aside.
- Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the lentils, nuts, cumin, coriander and pepper on low flame.
- Add the remaining ingredients and cook well ensuring not to burn the ginger.
- Remove from the heat and cool. Pour the mixture over the rice and sprinkle the limejuice. Mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves (optional).
Excerpted with permission from Eating With History: Ancient Trade-Influenced Cuisines of Kerala, Tanya Abraham, Niyogi Books.