This is a tangy rice dish. Unique to the Jews, it is prepared mainly during festivals and events of celebration.

Ingredients 2 cups basmati rice

½ cup peanuts or cashew nuts

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp chickpea lentils

1 tsp black mustard seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp salt

2 garlic cloves

1 green chillies, chopped

Juice of 1 large lime

A few peppercorns

A large pinch of cumin seeds

Coriander leaves for garnish

Preparation Cook the rice with the turmeric and salt and keep aside. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the lentils, nuts, cumin, coriander and pepper on low flame. Add the remaining ingredients and cook well ensuring not to burn the ginger. Remove from the heat and cool. Pour the mixture over the rice and sprinkle the limejuice. Mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves (optional).

Excerpted with permission from Eating With History: Ancient Trade-Influenced Cuisines of Kerala, Tanya Abraham, Niyogi Books.