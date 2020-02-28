This recipe came out of a desire to use up some leftover idli batter that was sitting in my refrigerator. We had invited some friends over, and I didn’t want to go down the predictable route of idli-sambar-chutney main course. So I decided that I would marry it with another favourite cuisine of mine: Italian. The adventure resulted in these mini appetisers. They were a big hit and are now on my repeat list.
Serves
7
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 24 mini idlis
- 30 basil leaves
- 3 orange bell peppers
- 3 red bell peppers
- 225 gm fresh mozzarella
- 5 tbsp sesame oil
- 3 tbsp idli milagai podi (Tamilian gun powder)
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 3/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- In a big bowl, toss in the milagai podi with sesame oil, and mix well.
- Add the mini idlis (make sure they’re not hot) to the milagai podi-oil mixture. With a spoon, coat them evenly and carefully. The idlis should not break. Cover and keep aside at room temperature. The longer, the better.
- Cut the orange and red bell peppers into 1-inch squares. Sprinkle in 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1/4 tsp salt, and 1 tbsp lemon juice. Keep refrigerated.
- Cut fresh mozzarella cheese into 1/2-inch squares. Add a pinch of salt, 1 tsp dried oregano, 1/2 tsp extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 tsp lemon juice. Keep refrigerated.
- When ready to assemble, spread 6 basil leaves on a platter and season with a pinch of salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper and 1 tbsp of lemon juice.
- Use a bell pepper square as a base to build up: first put down the bell pepper square, then a basil leaf, marinated mozzarella cheese, and another bell pepper square. Top finally with a mini idli. Secure this appetiser tower with a strong toothpick.
- Line them up on a platter and serve immediately.