This recipe came out of a desire to use up some leftover idli batter that was sitting in my refrigerator. We had invited some friends over, and I didn’t want to go down the predictable route of idli-sambar-chutney main course. So I decided that I would marry it with another favourite cuisine of mine: Italian. The adventure resulted in these mini appetisers. They were a big hit and are now on my repeat list.

Serves 7

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 24 mini idlis

30 basil leaves

3 orange bell peppers

3 red bell peppers

225 gm fresh mozzarella

5 tbsp sesame oil

3 tbsp idli milagai podi (Tamilian gun powder)

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp dried oregano

3/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice

Salt to taste

Preparation In a big bowl, toss in the milagai podi with sesame oil, and mix well. Add the mini idlis (make sure they’re not hot) to the milagai podi-oil mixture. With a spoon, coat them evenly and carefully. The idlis should not break. Cover and keep aside at room temperature. The longer, the better. Cut the orange and red bell peppers into 1-inch squares. Sprinkle in 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1/4 tsp salt, and 1 tbsp lemon juice. Keep refrigerated. Cut fresh mozzarella cheese into 1/2-inch squares. Add a pinch of salt, 1 tsp dried oregano, 1/2 tsp extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 tsp lemon juice. Keep refrigerated. When ready to assemble, spread 6 basil leaves on a platter and season with a pinch of salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper and 1 tbsp of lemon juice. Use a bell pepper square as a base to build up: first put down the bell pepper square, then a basil leaf, marinated mozzarella cheese, and another bell pepper square. Top finally with a mini idli. Secure this appetiser tower with a strong toothpick. Line them up on a platter and serve immediately.