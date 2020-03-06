While going about my work one day, I overheard our Beverage Manager at St. Regis speak of the Dewar’s Highball Challenge. I was curious. A cocktail-making competition, the Highball Challenge gives the winner the opportunity to visit the Aberfeldy distillery in Scotland and learn more about whisky. As it happened, I went on to become one of the winners. My cocktail is a tribute to Caroline, the mother of St. Regis’ founder John Jacob Astor IV, who was known for her high tea gatherings. I used a tea flavoured with chocolate and rose, which became the perfect blend for the recipe.

Serves 1

Cook Time 00 h 15 m

Ingredients 60 ml Dewar’s 12-year-old

45 ml Caroline Tea concoction (equal parts Caroline Tea and honey)

Ginger ale For Garnish A sprig of mint

Orange twist

Preparation In a cocktail shaker, add Dewar’s 12-year-old and the Caroline tea concoction with ice. Shake well. Strain in a highball glass filled with ice and lengthen with ginger ale. Garnish with a sprig of mint and orange twist.