While going about my work one day, I overheard our Beverage Manager at St. Regis speak of the Dewar’s Highball Challenge. I was curious. A cocktail-making competition, the Highball Challenge gives the winner the opportunity to visit the Aberfeldy distillery in Scotland and learn more about whisky. As it happened, I went on to become one of the winners. My cocktail is a tribute to Caroline, the mother of St. Regis’ founder John Jacob Astor IV, who was known for her high tea gatherings. I used a tea flavoured with chocolate and rose, which became the perfect blend for the recipe.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook Time

    00h 15m

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Dewar’s 12-year-old
  • 45 ml Caroline Tea concoction (equal parts Caroline Tea and honey)
  • Ginger ale

For Garnish

  • A sprig of mint 
  • Orange twist

Preparation

  1. In a cocktail shaker, add Dewar’s 12-year-old and the Caroline tea concoction with ice. Shake well.
  2. Strain in a highball glass filled with ice and lengthen with ginger ale.
  3. Garnish with a sprig of mint and orange twist.
Prakhar Agarwal

Prakhar Agarwal is a Food & Beverage Executive at St. Regis, Mumbai. He is the winner of Dewar’s cocktail-making Highball Challenge (West Region).

